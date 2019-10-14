Miley Cyrus Hints She Was ‘Ghosted’ By Ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus posts dig about Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus hinted that she was ‘ghosted’ by her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus has dropped hints that Liam Hemsworth ‘ghosted’ her following their break-up, after she left a shady comment on an Instagram post.

Her comment, “#Dignity,” was discovered by an IG account, @CommentsByCelebs, and was posted under a quote, which read: “Stop being weird! Own your desires! Other people are people, even the ones you don’t want to f**k anymore.”

Liam Hemsworth Spotted Holding Hands With Australian Netflix Actress

The post, by Vice, was captioned: “Just break up with someone – don’t ghost or ‘fizz’, a trendy new name for that age-old dating practice where you end things with someone by cutting off contact.”

The 26-year-old singer, who dated Liam on and off for ten years, caused speculation that her 8-month marriage to the Australian actor may have ended on a bitter note, and had fans asking questions about the dig she made.

One fan said: “Wait. Explain. Is she accusing someone of ghosting her?”

“Leave the past in the past @mileycyrus ! You were MARRIED not DATING,” another added.

She released ‘Slide Away’ just days after the couple separated, which gave fans an insight into their turbulent romance.

She sang about how much they had changed since meeting at 17 years old, on the set of The Last Song: “So it’s time to let it go… Move on, we’re not seventeen… I’m not who I used to be.”

Miley was spotted kissing The Hills’ star, Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, shortly after, as she broke her silence on the cheating rumours.

She took to Instagram to share a statement, which read: “I can admit a lot of things but I refuse to admit my marriage ended because of cheating… I love Liam and always will but I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind.”

Miley Cyrus is now dating Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram

The pair have both seemingly now moved on, as the former Disney star is currently dating Aussie singer, Cody Simpson, after sharing a series of dates with the 22-year-old, and calling him her ‘BF’.

Liam has also been linked to a new beau, after he was spotted holding hands with Australian actress, Maddison Brown.

We wish them both all the best!

