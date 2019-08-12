Liam Hemsworth Breaks Silence On Miley Cyrus Split Following THOSE Photos Of Her Kissing Kaitlynn Carter

Liam Hemsworth has broken his silence on his split from Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty

Liam Hemsworth has said “you don’t understand” as he breaks his silence on his split from Miley Cyrus for the first time.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split after the pop star was seen kissing her pal Kaitlynn Jenner during a trip to Italy, with a spokesperson for the couple explaining they “have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

The actor, 29, is laying low while his relationship is in the headlines, staying with his brother, Thor star Chris Hemsworth, in Australia until things blow over.

But he has since addressed the news, after a reporter tried to quiz him on the difficult situation.

When asked about his single status by a Daily Mail Australia reporter, Liam responded: “You din’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

Liam’s statement comes after he was photographed surfing at Byron Bay in a bid to take his mind off of things.

Meanwhile, Miley shared a heartfelt Instagram post about change as the photos of her and Kaitlynn emerged.

Alongside a photo of herself during her travels, Miley wrote: “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable.

“The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me nature never hurries but it is always on time

".... It fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ….”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married in December 2018. Picture: Getty

Kaitlynn’s ex Brody Jenner has been poking fun at the situation, posting shady comments on his ex’s Instagram snaps.

Brody, son of Caitlyn Jenner, sarcastically wrote 'hot girl summer' underneath Kaitlynn's post, but he didn't stop there, writing "watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon".

Now, we're not sure if he knows Miley, but it was pretty unlikely she was going to take the shade without throwing it right back, and clapped back at the reality star with a pretty savage insult, referencing a scene from The Hills: New Beginnings where it's revealed Brody sleeps in his truck in the driveway after partying all night.

She wrote: "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

