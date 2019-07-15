Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Praised For Championing Her Body After Joking She's 'Putting On Timber'

15 July 2019, 11:52

Perrie Edwards jokes she's 'put on timber' whilst on holiday
Perrie Edwards jokes she's 'put on timber' whilst on holiday. Picture: Instagram/ @PerrieEdwards

Little Mix fans are praising the singer for celebrating her body admitting she's gained weight whilst celebrating her 26th birthday on a tropical getaway.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has been making us all kinds of jealous whilst celebrating her 26th birthday on a holiday she was sent on by boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and fans are praising her for joking she's 'put on some timber' and is loving it.

Little Mix Fans Quiz Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Why He Didn’t Wish Her Happy Birthday

Posting some seriously sizzling bikini snaps from her tropical getaway, the 26-year-old wrote: "Put on some timber as my hunk of a boyfriend sent me off on a surprise birthday holiday with my fam."

"But that doesn’t matter when @ellieehemmingss knows my angles... Anyone else eat everything in sight on holiday?!"

Fans had been flooding The Ox's comments on Instagram asking him why he didn't wish Perrie a happy birthday on social media, with some even worried the pair had split, but Perrie just silenced everyone by revealing the professional footballer had sent her and her loved ones away for the celebration.

Perrie also proved she's just like us when having a mild freak out about turning 26, writing alonside more enviable holiday snaps of herself:

"26. AS IF I’m 26! Gross. I felt so much love yesterday, thank you everyone for making me feel so special on my 26th burfdayyy."

The Little Mix ladies are all pretty loved up at the moment, with Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson taking a huge step in their relationship and moving in with each other after being together for seven months.

The pair have become inseparable ever since they first got together back in January- from holidaying to partying and now they're going to be roomies!

View this post on Instagram

Barcelona 💙🏐🏖🍹

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

