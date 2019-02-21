Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Hints He's Planning To Propose To Little Mix Star

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hinted he wants to propose to Perrie Edwards soon. Picture: Getty

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have become a firm favourite celebrity couple, but could we soon be hearing wedding bells?

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been together for nearly three years and the couple continue to prove they’re super serious about one another.

After making a joint appearance on the BRITs red carpet, Alex dropped a huge hint about his plans to propose to his Little Mix singer girlfriend at Sony's after party.

Little Mix Fans Defend Band After Piers Morgan Accused Them Of 'Fat Shaming' Him

When asked by the tabloids if he was going to “put a ring on it”, the Liverpool player apparently smiled, nodded his head and gave a cheeky wink.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

The news will no doubt thrill Little Mix fans, as the pair have become the ultimate celebrity power couple.

Perrie isn’t the only loved up Little Mix singer, as Jade Thirlwall has been with her beau Jed Elliott for three years while Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s boyfriend is footballer Andre Gray.

The Little Mix ladies had a hugely successful evening at the BRITs, scooping the award for Best Video for Woman Like Me with Nicki Minaj.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News.