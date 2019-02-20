Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are The Ultimate Power Couple On BRITs Red Carpet

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Getty

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards brought boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain along to the BRIT Awards, and the couple looked super loved-up on the red carpet.

Perrie Edwards graced the red carpet with her Little Mix co-stars Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall in tow, as well as long-term boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Looking like the ultimate power couple, Perrie posed with her hand on her hunky beau’s shoulder as they smouldered for the cameras.

Perrie looked sensational in a navy silk gown which had a sexy thigh split, while Alex looked incredibly cool in a head-to-toe black ensemble.

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend looked so loved up. Picture: Getty

Little Mix looked incredible at the BRITs 2019. Picture: Getty

Letting his beautiful girlfriend take the spotlight, Alex wrapped his arm around his stunning girlfriend’s waist.

Little Mix were in typically high spirits as they arrived on the red carpet, with each of the girls in show-stopping gowns.

While Jade Thirlwall dazzled in a sheer, beaded dress, Jade flashed her abs in a slinky green two-piece.

Jesy looked equally gorgeous in a black lace dress which had a long flowing train.

