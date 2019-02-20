Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are The Ultimate Power Couple On BRITs Red Carpet

20 February 2019, 20:16 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 20:47

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Getty

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards brought boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain along to the BRIT Awards, and the couple looked super loved-up on the red carpet.

Perrie Edwards graced the red carpet with her Little Mix co-stars Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall in tow, as well as long-term boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Looking like the ultimate power couple, Perrie posed with her hand on her hunky beau’s shoulder as they smouldered for the cameras.

Perrie looked sensational in a navy silk gown which had a sexy thigh split, while Alex looked incredibly cool in a head-to-toe black ensemble.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend looked so loved up
Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend looked so loved up. Picture: Getty
Little Mix looked incredible at the BRITs 2019
Little Mix looked incredible at the BRITs 2019. Picture: Getty

Letting his beautiful girlfriend take the spotlight, Alex wrapped his arm around his stunning girlfriend’s waist.

Little Mix were in typically high spirits as they arrived on the red carpet, with each of the girls in show-stopping gowns.

While Jade Thirlwall dazzled in a sheer, beaded dress, Jade flashed her abs in a slinky green two-piece.

Jesy looked equally gorgeous in a black lace dress which had a long flowing train.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News.

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall and boyfriend Jed Elliot have been together for three and a half years

Jade Thirlwall Boyfriend: Little Mix Singer’s Relationship With Jed Elliott – Everything You Need To Know
Jesy Nelson just got treated by Jade Thirlwall after a bad day before BRITs

Jade Thirlwall Cheered Up Jesy Nelson Ahead Of BRITs In Most Adorable Way
Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friend goals

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals
Jade Thirlwall has revealed Little Mix would like to collab with 5SOS.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Reveals That Little Mix Would Love To Collab With 5 Seconds Of Summer
Little Mix's 'Think About Us' music video has been released

Little Mix 'Think About Us' Video Finally Drops After 2 Week Delay

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes fans unimpressed he got roasted at the BRITs

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Fans Unimpressed By Jack Whitehall's 'Uncomfortable' Roast

BRITs 2019

Matt Healy shared a statement about feminism

1975’s Matt Healy At The BRITs: Singer Hailed 'An Icon' After Impassioned Statement About Gender Differences
Little Mix killed it at the BRITs 2019.

WATCH: All The Performances From The BRIT Awards From Little Mix To Hugh Jackman & The Greatest Showman

BRITs 2019

The BRIT Awards 2019 host Jack Whitehall arrives at the O2

Jack Whitehall's Funniest BRITs Moments - From The Fyre Festival Gag To Dancing With Hugh Jackman

BRITs 2019

Lizzo licked Marvin Humes's face at the BRITs 2019!

WATCH: Lizzo Calls Marvin Humes A “F**kboy” And LICKS His Face At The BRIT AWARDS 2019

News