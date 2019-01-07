Little Mix's LM5 Nearly Had A Very Different Title That Jesy Nelson 'Hated'

Little Mix have revealed what their fifth album, LM5, was almost titled and how the girls weren't keen on it one little bit.

Little Mix have revealed that LM5, their fifth album, was almost called 'wine and make-up wipes' after a line in their track 'Told You So' and we're thinking it was a pretty good idea they changed the name, as not only did Perrie Edwards think it sounded like an Amy Winehouse album, Jesy Nelson admitted she 'hated' the proposed name.

Speaking to The Guardian's 'The Guard' magazine, the 'Woman Like Me' singers spoke about the vetoed title, explaining that wine was an important factor in the album's process, with Jade saying: "It definitely helped, and gave me the courage to sing about things I might have been scared to touch on before".

However, as Jesy admitted she 'hated it' it's probably best the band went with the fan's long-term nickname instead, as Perrie also added: "It sounded like an Amy Winehouse album title doesn't it?"

The revelation comes just after the band were forced to deny comments made by Simon Cowell, whose label, Syco, they left just before the album's release, who said they 'didn't want to record' lead single 'Woman Like Me'.

Jesy told The Guardian: "So this is what happened. We so wanted to write a song like Strip and were so passionate about releasing it as our first single."

"Obviously when 'Woman Like Me' was put on the table, in our heads 'Strip' was going to be the first single, and [Woman Like Me] didn’t feel exactly like what we’d sing about."

“So we went in, tweaked the lyrics, changed the production, and got Nicki [Minaj] on it, which was an absolute dream...We didn’t despise it at all. It’s a banger.”

