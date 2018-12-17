WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Being Reunited With Jed Elliott After 103 Days Apart Will Make You Melt

17 December 2018, 12:05

Jade Thirlwall surprised her boyfriend, Jed Elliott, at the airport.
Jade Thirlwall surprised her boyfriend, Jed Elliott, at the airport. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix singer greeted her boyfriend as he landed back at Heathrow Airport.

There’s no more romantic time than Christmas and it looks like it’s going to be a VERY loved up time for Jade Thirlwall who surprised her boyfriend Jed Elliott at Heathrow Airport as he flew home for Christmas.

WATCH: Little Mix Invited Their Fans To Do Karaoke With Them On A Boat In Amsterdam

Jade revealed in her Love Actually-inspired caption that she and Jed had been apart for 103 days thanks to their individual work commitments.

She wrote, “103 days later.If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around.”

The Little Mix star even made a handmade banner to welcome Jed back to the UK after he had been away with his band, The Struts. Can you even?!

Jade and Jed have been together for around three years after her bandmate Jesy Nelson’s ex-fiancé Jake Roche introduced the pair at one of The Struts’ gigs.

These two are the LITERAL DEFINITION of couple goals.

> Grab Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix joined their fans on a boat tour around Amsterdam

WATCH: Little Mix Invited Their Fans To Do Karaoke With Them On A Boat In Amsterdam
Footage of Little Mix filming their video for 'Think About Us' has surfaced

WATCH: Little Mix Share Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Filming 'Think About Us' Music Video
Little Mix at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Little Mix – ‘Black Magic’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
Little Mix at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Little Mix – ‘Touch’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Little Mix at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

More News

See more More News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on and off together since 2009

Inside Miley Cyrus And Partner Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From Are They Married To How They Met

Miley Cyrus

Kylie insists there is no bad blood between Travis Scott and Kanye West

Kylie Jenner Insists "It's Only Positive Energy" After Travis Scott And Kanye West 'Feud' Rumours

News

Emily Atack put a body shame in his place.

Emily Atack Hit Back At A Bodyshamer Who Tried To Stop Her Eating In The Best Way

I'm A Celebrity

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's Love Island relationship timeline!

Love Island's Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham: From Shock Split To Prank Engagement - Relationship Details Revealed

TV & Film

Support flood in for Pete Davidson following questionable Instagram post.

Celebrities And Fans Share Support To Pete Davidson After Police Check In Following Worrying Instagram Post

News