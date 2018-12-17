WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Being Reunited With Jed Elliott After 103 Days Apart Will Make You Melt

Jade Thirlwall surprised her boyfriend, Jed Elliott, at the airport. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix singer greeted her boyfriend as he landed back at Heathrow Airport.

There’s no more romantic time than Christmas and it looks like it’s going to be a VERY loved up time for Jade Thirlwall who surprised her boyfriend Jed Elliott at Heathrow Airport as he flew home for Christmas.

Jade revealed in her Love Actually-inspired caption that she and Jed had been apart for 103 days thanks to their individual work commitments.

She wrote, “103 days later.If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around.”

The Little Mix star even made a handmade banner to welcome Jed back to the UK after he had been away with his band, The Struts. Can you even?!

Jade and Jed have been together for around three years after her bandmate Jesy Nelson’s ex-fiancé Jake Roche introduced the pair at one of The Struts’ gigs.

These two are the LITERAL DEFINITION of couple goals.

