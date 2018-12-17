WATCH: Little Mix Invited Their Fans To Do Karaoke With Them On A Boat In Amsterdam

17 December 2018, 11:35 | Updated: 17 December 2018, 12:04

Little Mix joined some of their biggest Mixers on a boat tour through Amsterdam, to meet them and sing some of their songs together.

Little Mix hopped aboard a boat tour around Amsterdam and invited some of their Mixers in the Netherlands to join them.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards joined their fans on the boat and sang a couple of their songs together.

> WATCH: Little Mix Sing 'Woman Like Me' Like Gemma Collins, Ariana Grande And The Queen

During the meet-and-greet session, the 'Power' singers travelled down the canals and did some karaoke during.

One fan filmed Perrie dancing in the middle of the boat to her fans singing 'Shout Out To My Ex', while someone else filmed Pez singing 'Strip'.

> Grab Our App For The Latest News And Gossip From Little Mix

Leigh-Anne took to her Instagram Story to share a video of a fan singing for them, which she simply captioned "I love our fans". And they love you all right back. <3

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall surprised her boyfriend, Jed Elliott, at the airport.

WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Being Reunited With Jed Elliott After 103 Days Apart Will Make You Melt
Footage of Little Mix filming their video for 'Think About Us' has surfaced

WATCH: Little Mix Share Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Filming 'Think About Us' Music Video
Little Mix at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Little Mix – ‘Black Magic’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
Little Mix at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Little Mix – ‘Touch’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Little Mix at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018

Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

More News

See more More News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been on and off together since 2009

Inside Miley Cyrus And Partner Liam Hemsworth’s Relationship: From Are They Married To How They Met

Miley Cyrus

Kylie insists there is no bad blood between Travis Scott and Kanye West

Kylie Jenner Insists "It's Only Positive Energy" After Travis Scott And Kanye West 'Feud' Rumours

News

Emily Atack put a body shame in his place.

Emily Atack Hit Back At A Bodyshamer Who Tried To Stop Her Eating In The Best Way

TV & Film

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's Love Island relationship timeline!

Love Island's Dani Dyer And Jack Fincham: From Shock Split To Prank Engagement - Relationship Details Revealed

TV & Film

Support flood in for Pete Davidson following questionable Instagram post.

Celebrities And Fans Share Support To Pete Davidson After Police Check In Following Worrying Instagram Post

News