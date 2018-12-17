WATCH: Little Mix Invited Their Fans To Do Karaoke With Them On A Boat In Amsterdam

Little Mix joined some of their biggest Mixers on a boat tour through Amsterdam, to meet them and sing some of their songs together.

Little Mix hopped aboard a boat tour around Amsterdam and invited some of their Mixers in the Netherlands to join them.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards joined their fans on the boat and sang a couple of their songs together.

During the meet-and-greet session, the 'Power' singers travelled down the canals and did some karaoke during.

One fan filmed Perrie dancing in the middle of the boat to her fans singing 'Shout Out To My Ex', while someone else filmed Pez singing 'Strip'.

I had the best day of my life @LittleMix ❤ ugh, can we go back in time and repeat it? #littlemix #lm5 #amsterdam pic.twitter.com/RY6ZQkxw3N — Claudio Peeters (@Claudio_Peeters) December 14, 2018

Leigh-Anne took to her Instagram Story to share a video of a fan singing for them, which she simply captioned "I love our fans". And they love you all right back. <3