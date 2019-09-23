When Leigh-Anne Pinnock's not singing power anthems on stage, she's speaking out for what she believes is right.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock knows what's up. She's helped speak out about a series of important issues, including confidence, racism and diversity.

We've found a few of our favourite moments the Little Mix star defended what she believed is right, proving that she is a certified G-O, double D, E-S-S-S.

On dealing with trolls Earlier this year, the 'Woman Like Me' singer joined Lorraine to discuss how she dealt with trolls, who hurled abuse towards her. "I feel like, me personally, I'm in a much better place now," said Leigh-Anne after she chose to accept her own advice by ignoring the hateful messages she'd received. "I'm so proud of who I am." Leigh went on to thank her Little Mix bandmates for the support, similarly to how Jesy Nelson praised the band following her documentary, Odd One Out.