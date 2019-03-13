Jesy Nelson Just Told A Fan That A Brand New Little Mix Song Is Coming

Jesy Nelson has answered a fan on Instagram about new music. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix are due to release a brand new single and according to Jesy Nelson it isn't from their album 'LM5'.

Jesy Nelson took to Instagram to tell a fan that Little Mix are releasing a brand new single that doesn't feature on their most recent 'LM5'.

With the last single 'Think About Us' dropping with a new verse from rapper Ty Dolla $ign, it looks we're about to be treated to even more new Little Mix music... BRING. IT. ON.

A fan decided to quiz Jesy in a comment, asking, 'jesy is the new single one from lm5' to which the Little Mix star responded 'nope' with the monkey covering its mouth emoji.

This means that the band's third single in their LM5 era may be completely unheard music from the ladies!

Jesy, who has recently been cuddling up to her new boyfriend, Love Island's Chris Hughes has also been posting a series of fierce photos on her account, driving her fans absolutely wild!

