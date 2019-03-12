WATCH: Jade Thirlwall Performed With Boyfriend, Jed Elliott, At The Vamps' Manager's Wedding

12 March 2019, 08:20

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall joined her boyfriend, The Struts' Jed Elliott, to perform at the wedding of The Vamps' manager, Joe.

While at Joe, the manager of The Vamps' wedding, Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall joined her boyfriend, Jed Elliott on stage to perform.

The like of James McVey filmed the 'Woman Like Me' singer take to the stage with The Struts' lead bass guitarist.

Little Mix performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Little Mix performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

Jade started to play the drums while she belted out the classic 'Get It On', by T. Rex, with the entire The Struts band.

Not only was Joe's wedding enough reason to celebrate - Little Mix also recently picked up two gongs at The Global Awards; including Best Song, for 'Woman Like Me'.

We're not sure when Roman Kemp will get married, but as soon as he does, we're hiring you to perform, Jade. Just sayin'.

