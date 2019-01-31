Little Mix Tease Steamy 'Think About Us' Music Video With Ty Dolla $ign

31 January 2019, 11:18

Little Mix tease their steamy music video for 'Think About Us' featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Little Mix tease their steamy music video for 'Think About Us' featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix members Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson have each posted a snippet of the 'Think About Us' music video and now we're hyped for the full version!

Little Mix's music video for 'Think About Us' featuring Ty Dolla $ign is nearly upon us and the girls are busy teasing it on their Instagram accounts. The original song on the album didn't feature the L.A rapper however a brand new version with Ty is ready to take the world by storm.

Perrie, Jesy and Leigh-Anne have been on hand to tease the new video with the latter even revealing that her boyfriend Andre Grey has a starring role!

WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch's Dramatic Reading Of 'Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Is Iconic

The 'LM5' ladies performed the track at 'The Brits Are Coming' show earlier in January where they are also nominated for British Group and British Single.

Fans are understandably hyped for the new video to drop, flooding Twitter with their excitement before the official release...

Roll on Friday! We NEED a new Little Mix video. The last video we were served was 'More Than Words' featuring Kamille back in November. If the behind the scenes photos of 'Think About Us' are anything to go by, we're all in for a treat!

