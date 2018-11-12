WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch's Dramatic Reading Of 'Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Is Iconic

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' has had the remix of all remixes as Benedict Cumberbatch takes on their brand new single in a dramatic reading.

Little Mix are reigning supreme when it comes to the hottest new music right now. Their new single 'Woman Like Me' bagged the Official Vodafone Big Top 40 No.1 with ease and they're confirmed for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

So... naturally, when A-lister Benedict Cumberbatch rolled into the studio to promote his new movie 'The Grinch' we couldn't let him leave without a dramatic reading of Little Mix's new banger.

> Little Mix Are Coming To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball – The Girls Are Officially Back At The #CapitalJBB!

Benedict Cumberbatch in the Capital studio. Picture: Capital

Confirmed #CapitalJBB legends Little Mix have continued their dominance in the music biz with their new single and having Sherlock himself try his hand at the tune can only skyrocket its popularity.

One Twitter user said, "when he does the “la la la la woman like me” I lost it"... agreed!

> Download our free app to keep up to date on all things #CapitalJBB & Little Mix