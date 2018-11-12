WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch's Dramatic Reading Of 'Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Is Iconic

12 November 2018, 12:16 | Updated: 12 November 2018, 12:20

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' has had the remix of all remixes as Benedict Cumberbatch takes on their brand new single in a dramatic reading.

Little Mix are reigning supreme when it comes to the hottest new music right now. Their new single 'Woman Like Me' bagged the Official Vodafone Big Top 40 No.1 with ease and they're confirmed for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola.

So... naturally, when A-lister Benedict Cumberbatch rolled into the studio to promote his new movie 'The Grinch' we couldn't let him leave without a dramatic reading of Little Mix's new banger.

> Little Mix Are Coming To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball – The Girls Are Officially Back At The #CapitalJBB!

Benedict Cumberbatch in the Capital studio
Benedict Cumberbatch in the Capital studio. Picture: Capital

Confirmed #CapitalJBB legends Little Mix have continued their dominance in the music biz with their new single and having Sherlock himself try his hand at the tune can only skyrocket its popularity.

One Twitter user said, "when he does the “la la la la woman like me” I lost it"... agreed!

> Download our free app to keep up to date on all things #CapitalJBB & Little Mix

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix Talk 'Solo Projects' & Slam 'Provocative' Outfit Claims In Attitude Interview

Little Mix Talk 'Solo Projects' & Slam 'Provocative' Outfit Claims In Attitude Interview
Little Mix are coming to the Jingle Bell Ball!

Little Mix Are Coming To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball – The Girls Are Officially Back At The #CapitalJBB!
Jesy Nelson and Harry James have reportedly split up.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Reportedly Splits From Harry James After Deleting All Trace Of Him From Instagram
Jesy Nelson performs with Little Mix

Little Mix Jesy Nelson: Age, Net Worth And Boyfriend Revealed
Little Mix and Nicki Minaj performed 'Woman Like Me' for the first time with Nicki Minaj

Little Mix Make Nicki Minaj Cry With Sweet MTV EMAs Gift

More News

See more More News

Megan McKenna is rumoured to be a last minute addition to 'I'm A Celebrity' 2018

I'm A Celeb 2018: Megan McKenna 'Confirmed' For The Jungle In Last Minute Addition To Line-Up

TV & Film

The pair announced they had split earlier this year

Cheryl Follows Liam Payne On Instagram Again

Ariana Grande likes a shady tweet about Pete Davidson's 'breathin' SNL joke

Ariana Grande Throws Twitter Shade At Ex Pete Davidson's 'Breathin' SNL Joke
Cheryl reveals the reason for her different look.

Cheryl Reveals Her Body And Face Have Changed After Having Baby Bear But She Loves It
Jessie J and Channing Tatum

Jessie J Supports Boyfriend Channing Tatum At The Premiere Of 'Magic Mike Live'