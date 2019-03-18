Jesy Nelson Shows Off New Hairstyle In Loved-Up Chris Hughes Post

18 March 2019, 11:17 | Updated: 18 March 2019, 11:18

Jesy Nelson has shown off her new haircut in an Instagram post with Chris Hughes
Jesy Nelson has shown off her new haircut in an Instagram post with Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson has debuted a new bob in some loved up snaps with her new Love Island beau Chris Hughes.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has showed off her sexy new shorter haircut in some Sunday PDA posts with her new boyfriend, Love Island's Chris Hughes.

Fresh off the back of Jesy hinting that there's a brand new Little Mix song ready to be released as a new single, the singer took some time over the weekend to flaunt the love she's feeling toward Chris Hughes.

Who Is Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Chris Hughes & How Long Has The Ex-Love Island Contestant Been Dating The Little Mix Star?

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes get cosy at the weekend
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes get cosy at the weekend. Picture: Instagram

Jesy captioned the post, 'Sunday’s with this one' along with the heart emoji (that's when you know a relationship is truly getting serious btw). Fans were quick to point out Jesy's gorgeous new hairstyle in the comments section.

One replied, 'OML LOVE UR HAIR' with another adding, 'Love your hair like this!'. To say that she may have inspired a few #Mixers to follow in her footsteps is surely an understatement in the biggest way.

Jesy and Chris have been dating for approximately two months now after the pair were papped tucking into a kebab together in January. This means that ALL four Little Mix ladies have boyfriends who are all in the public eye on a day to day basis.

Perrie Edwards and Alex 'The Ox' Oxlade-Chamerlain, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Grey, Jade Thirlwall and Jed Elliot from The Struts and now Jesy Nelson and Love Island's Chris Hughes... a full set!

View this post on Instagram

Sunday’s with this one ❤️

A post shared by @ jesynelson on

