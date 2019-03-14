Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Says Chris Hughes Is ‘Mine’ And Fans Can’t Deal With Their PDA

14 March 2019, 11:51

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson have been packing on the PDA over Instagram
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson have been packing on the PDA over Instagram. Picture: Chris Hughes/instagram / Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and Love Island's Chris Hughes are seriously loved up and they want everyone to know about it.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has proved she is fast falling for Love Island star Chris Hughes, commenting on a recent Instagram picture of her man to declare her feelings for him.

While at the Cheltenham races with Jack Fincham, Chris posted a smouldering picture of them together and he looked rather dapper in a grey pinstripe suit as he posed for the camera.

Jesy Nelson Just Told A Fan That A Brand New Little Mix Song Is Coming

Jesy couldn’t help but show her love for Chris in the snap, commenting: “Mine” alongside the cheeky money face and heart-eyes emoji.

Jesy Nelson commented 'mine' on Chris Hughes' Instagram post
Jesy Nelson commented 'mine' on Chris Hughes' Instagram post. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Chris of course returned the love, responding: “Always,” with a red heart before the couple were flooded with replies from fans whose hearts had melted at the couple’s exchange.

“Cuteness,” one Little Mix fan added, as another said: “Awwwww puppy love my new favourite couple ever.”

“Couple goals,” commented a third, as another joked: “You sweeties are going to give me diabetes.”

Jesy and Chris have been dating for a matter of weeks, but didn’t hesitate in flaunting their new relationship on social media after they were pictured kissing in public.

