Jesy Nelson's Instagram Is An Outpouring Of Love & Positivity & We're 100% Here For It

19 September 2019, 15:54

Jesy Nelson's Instgram has become a positive place since her documentary aired
Jesy Nelson's Instgram has become a positive place since her documentary aired. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy is receiving an outpouring of love support on her Instagram to remind her what a queen she is.

After Jesy Nelson's heartbreaking and insightful documentary about the endless bullying she received after joining Little Mix aired, her Instagram comments section have become a place for friends and fans to voice their support and leave positive and empowering messages to the singer and the world is a slightly nicer place because of it.

Little Mix Slam Piers Morgan On Stage At Opening Night Of LM5 Tour

Jesy Nelson's comments prove social media can be a nice place
Jesy Nelson's comments prove social media can be a nice place. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

The extent of Jesy's trolling was revealed on Odd One Out, where her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards became emotional talking about how the 28-year-old became like a 'broken doll' after constant insults about her appearance wore her down.

However, people are showing the nicer side of social media, as Jesy posts some truly fierce first glimpses of their brand new LM5 tour outfits (thanks BTW, because we've been dying to see them!)

From her bandmates, to her friends and millions of fans, everyone's letting Jesy know just how much they love her and how much she is slaying, and it's kind of showing the world that social media can actually be a nice place sometimes?!

The 'Steady Are You Ready' singer has been hugely praised for the documentary, with calls for it to be shown to pupils in schools to help teach people about the effects online bullying has on young people.

Jesy Nelson's had support from a host of famous faces
Jesy Nelson's had support from a host of famous faces. Picture: Twitter/ @EmAtack
View this post on Instagram

💚

A post shared by @ jesynelson on

Officially kicking off their LM5 tour in Madrid, the girls took their own back on Piers Morgan, playing a clip of him on Good Morning Britain demanding the girls apologise to him after the BRITs which he claimed they used without his permission.

They replied: "Someone's telling porkie pieeees. your bosses at GMB signed it off, including you... soz hun. Piers you gorgey hun, we know you've always been our number 1 fan. we've got a ticket at the box office with your name on it #comeandsayittomyface."

