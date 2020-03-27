Jesy Nelson Says Amy Schumer’s Film ‘I Feel Pretty’ Inspired Her To Make ‘Odd One Out' Documentary’

Jesy said she resonated with the 2018 film. Picture: BBC

Jesy Nelson says Amy Schumer’s film ‘I Feel Pretty’ inspired her ‘Odd One Out’ documentary.

Jesy Nelson has revealed she was inspired by the film ‘I Feel Pretty’ to make her award-winning ‘Odd One Out’ documentary.

The 2018 comedy follows the story of ‘an ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis who one day wakes up from a fall believing she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet’. And the story ‘really resonated’ with the Little Mix star.

She told Mail Online: “We were away on tour and I was sitting in a hotel room called I Feel Pretty with Amy Schumer.

“There's a part in the film where someone gets chatted up, and Amy's character goes up to her and says, 'What does that feel like?'

“The woman responds, 'It feels the same as when you do', but Amy replies, 'I don't get chatted up.'

“Amy later says, 'I wonder how it feels to wake up and feel pretty everyday?'', the Woman Like Me hitmaker added, before highlighting that the scene echoed her feelings about herself.

“I know it sounds really pathetic but that line really resonated with me. A few years ago, that's exactly how I felt with the girls.

“I used to stare at them when we were getting ready and think, 'Oh my God, I just want to be like you'."

Jesy said the film inspired her to call her friend and explain how she’d been filming and they began shooting the documentary the next day.

She added: “There must be so many girls that feel like that.

“I’ve gone through this massive journey and come out the other side but no one knew about that s**t time. So I rung up my friend Adam, who didn't even know the extent of how I felt about myself, and just told him.

“He came over my house the next day and started filming!”

