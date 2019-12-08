WATCH: Little Mix Challenge Stormzy To Sing 'Touch'

Little Mix left Stormzy a video message, asking him to perform his favourite song of theirs.

Stormzy is one of the biggest Mixers around. After he jumped on their single 'Power', he had been seen joining Little Mix onstage, live.

Whilst backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, before he closed the show on Saturday, 7 December, Capital Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, showed the 'Vossi Bop' a video message left by Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.

"Obviously you know we love you," said Jesy Nelson. "But the question is: do you really love us?"

The 'Woman Like Me' band then challenged Stormzy to sing his favourite Little Mix track, and before we knew it, he was blaring out the chorus to 'Touch'.

He was quick to stop, however, when he realised he may have mis-sang the track; "I didn't wanna get the words wrong, before the Mixers come and get me," said the Global Award winner.

Stormzy praised Little Mix's fandom, calling them "some of the best fans in the world," and said that he felt safe to be one of them.

Just days before he released his album 'Heavy Is The Head', Stormzy finished the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with six electric performances, including renditions of 'Big For Your Boots', 'Crown' and 'Blinded By Your Grace'.