Jade Thirlwall Is ‘Not A***d’ About Finding A Man After Shock Split From Jed Elliott

30 September 2019, 12:26

Jade is NOT looking for a man!
Jade is NOT looking for a man! Picture: instagram

Jade Thirlwall is ‘not a***d’ about finding a man.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall called time on 4-year relationship with The Struts’ Jed Elliott in July.

According to reports, the couple decided to split due to ‘hectic work schedules’. A source told Mail Online the stars’ split was “no big drama”, their romance had simply “run its course”.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals

They added: “They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts.

"And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo – and about to start a massive LM5 Tour."

Jade has thrown herself into a bunch of ‘exciting projects’ and she recently kicked off LM5 The Tour.

But if you think she’s on the lookout for a new romance while she’s on the road, think again, as the 26-year-old has made it very clear that she is ‘not a***d’ about finding a new man.

Opening up in a chat with Galore magazine, she said: “I’m looking forward to showing the world more of the things that I’m passionate about.

“Me and the girls have got some really exciting projects coming up! Maybe I’ll find a man by then but either way I’m not a**ed.”

Jade is the magazine’s cover star this month and looks sensational in the stunning photographs.

