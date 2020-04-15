Exclusive

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Auditions To Be Little Mix's Fifth Member

15 April 2020, 19:10

The 'Starving' singer showed off her best traits in an attempt to become Little Mix's fifth member.

Hailee Steinfeld has a lot in common with us; not only is she currently self-isolating, too, but - much like us - she is a huge Mixer.

The 'I Love You's' singer once said she'd love to be the fifth member of Little Mix, so - as she FaceTimed Capital's Jimmy Hill - she auditioned to be a part of the band.

Hailee Steinfeld joined Capital's Jimmy Hill via FaceTime
Hailee Steinfeld joined Capital's Jimmy Hill via FaceTime. Picture: Capital

The Bumblebee actress joked "How incredible would that be for me?" when Jimmy suggested she could become another bandmate in Little Mix.

"Listen, I think that I've got a great work ethic," said Hailee, as she pitched herself to Little Mix. "I'm so sorry; I'm a little nervous right now - I just love Little Mix. I just think I could be a great addition. I'm cool with standing in the back, and letting them take the forefront and really just observing.

"Whatever kind of slot they've got, I'll take it."

Hailee Steinfeld performed alongside the 'Hair' hitmakers, at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2017, when Hailee made a surprise appearance; joining Zedd on stage to sing their hit 'Starving'.

Little Mix recently topped The Official Big Top 40 for two weeks with the latest single from their upcoming era, 'Break Up Song'.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Perrie Edwards mentioned that there was a specific TikTok dance routine for 'Break Up Song'.

Jade Thirlwall recently joined the social media platform, and debuted an epic catwalk, showcasing a series of her iconic looks from her days in Little Mix.

