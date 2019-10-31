Hailee Steinfeld Plays A Terrifying Halloween Game With A Massive Tarantula

Hailee Steinfeld faced her fears, while taking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, by holding a live (and very scary) tarantula.

Hailee Steinfeld is an Academy Award nominated actress, with chart-topping singles, all under her belt.

And yet, when she joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, we didn't want to talk about that - we wanted to make her sweat, by making her have one of the spookiest Halloweens she's ever had.

The Dickinson star - who recently admitted she was the one behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship - went head-to-head against Roman Kemp, each armed with a box.

One was filled with a delicious, moist chocolate cake, while the other contained a terrifying, hairy tarantula. It was up to the Pitch Perfect actress to convince Roman to take the box with the tarantula.

It's not every day that Hailee shakes and sweats when she comes in close contact with a cake, so Roman was pretty sure she had the tarantula, and...

You'll have to see for yourself, to spot whether or not she had to suffer a huge spider crawling all over her.

