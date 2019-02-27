After Movie: Little Mix Soundtrack Rumours As They Follow Each Other On Twitter

Little Mix & After movie social accounts follow each other. Picture: Twitter

Eagle eyed Little Mix fans have a theory that they band could be on the 'After' movie soundtrack after the author and their Twitter accounts followed each other.

Little Mix fans have a theory that the band could be joining the After movie soundtrack after the series' author Anna Todd and the band follow each other on Twitter and people are asking just WTF is going on as two worlds could be about to collide.

Little Mix fans think they could be on the After movie soundtrack. Picture: Instagram/ @Jesynews

🆕 | Anna and Little Mix followed each others on twitter. We really hope it’s for the soundtrack the girls are amazing singers and songwriters 🖤 #aftermovie pic.twitter.com/WyNCwsaDGG — AFTER Daily | 45 (@Afterdailynews) February 13, 2019

A Little Mix fan page recounted the news, writing: "It's said that the girls could be featured in the soundtrack or even be on the official soundtrack of #AfterMovie... the rumors started when Anna Todd and the account of the movie followed the girls and the girls followed both accounts back".

Anna Todd's twitter page 'imaginator1d' and @littlemix are following each other on Twitter, and Anna also follows Perrie on Instagram and it was quickly spotted by fans.

Little Mix fans wondering if they'll be on 'After' soundtrack. Picture: Twitter

Fans of the book series turned feature film by Anna Todd could finally get excited when the official trailer dropped, but now a whole new fan base is watching the movie's social media accounts like hawks.

The film's release date is 12th April and we're yet to find out the soundtrack apart from Selena Gomez's 'Good For You' in the trailer, so it's definitely a possibility that the ladies could be the next to jump about the After train, watch this space!

omg no goddamn way little mix and after movie just followed each other we goin down streaks — dinah (@hardinlvst) February 13, 2019

Do the little mix stans know that little mix follows after movie and they follow back meaning soundtrack 😂😂💀 — Sanaa (@lovingafter) February 17, 2019

