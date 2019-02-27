After Movie: Little Mix Soundtrack Rumours As They Follow Each Other On Twitter

27 February 2019, 11:33 | Updated: 27 February 2019, 12:18

Little Mix & After movie social accounts follow each other
Little Mix & After movie social accounts follow each other. Picture: Twitter

Eagle eyed Little Mix fans have a theory that they band could be on the 'After' movie soundtrack after the author and their Twitter accounts followed each other.

Little Mix fans have a theory that the band could be joining the After movie soundtrack after the series' author Anna Todd and the band follow each other on Twitter and people are asking just WTF is going on as two worlds could be about to collide.

After Movie: Why Some Fans Aren't Here For The 'Harry Styles Inspired' Film

Little Mix fans think they could be on the After movie soundtrack
Little Mix fans think they could be on the After movie soundtrack. Picture: Instagram/ @Jesynews

A Little Mix fan page recounted the news, writing: "It's said that the girls could be featured in the soundtrack or even be on the official soundtrack of #AfterMovie... the rumors started when Anna Todd and the account of the movie followed the girls and the girls followed both accounts back".

Anna Todd's twitter page 'imaginator1d' and @littlemix are following each other on Twitter, and Anna also follows Perrie on Instagram and it was quickly spotted by fans.

Little Mix fans wondering if they'll be on 'After' soundtrack
Little Mix fans wondering if they'll be on 'After' soundtrack. Picture: Twitter

Fans of the book series turned feature film by Anna Todd could finally get excited when the official trailer dropped, but now a whole new fan base is watching the movie's social media accounts like hawks.

The film's release date is 12th April and we're yet to find out the soundtrack apart from Selena Gomez's 'Good For You' in the trailer, so it's definitely a possibility that the ladies could be the next to jump about the After train, watch this space!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jesy Nelson 'confirms' relationship with Chris Hughes in Instagram story

WATCH: Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes 'Confirm Relationship' With PDA Instagram Story
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes pictured loved up at airport ahead of Dublin trip

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes 'Loved Up' On Trip To Dublin
James Arthur denied kissing Jesy Nelson at the BRITs

James Arthur Shuts Down Rumours He Was Kissing Jesy Nelson At BRITs After-Party
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hinted he wants to propose to Perrie Edwards soon

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Hints He's Planning To Propose To Little Mix Star
Piers Morgan slams Little Mix for 'fat shaming' him during the BRITs

Little Mix Fans Defend Band After Piers Morgan Accused Them Of 'Fat Shaming' Him

BRITs 2019

More News

See more More News

Khloe Kardashian's ex is still liking her Instagram photos

Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson ‘Likes’ Her Raunchy Instagram Photos Amid Jordyn Woods Scandal

News

Khalid wants to collaborate with Dua Lipa

Khalid And Dua Lipa To Collaborate? Talk Singer Reaches Out To Pop Star As Fans Beg Them To Team-Up
Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?

Taylor Swift’s New Album – Here’s Everything We Know About ‘TS7’ So Far

Taylor Swift

Fans are wondering where Eden and Nadia have gone on Celebs Go Dating

What Happened To Lady Nadia Essex And Eden Blackman From Celebs Go Dating?

TV & Film

Louis Tomlinson has begun filming for his new single and fans are very excited

Louis Tomlinson Spotted Filming New Music Video And Fans Are Losing It

Louis Tomlinson