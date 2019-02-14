After Movie: Harry Styles Inspired Romactic Drama Trailer Is Here

The full trailer for 'After' the movie has been dropped on Valentines Day which is pretty fitting because it looks set to be extremely romantic.

It seems like we've been waiting an eternity, but today, on Valentines Day, the full official trailer for the Harry Styles inspired movie After has been released and it couldn't come at a more fitting time.

QUIZ: Plan Your Perfect Day With Harry Styles & We'll Tell You If He'd Show Up

After movie sees Tessa Young encounter Hardin Scott in romantic adventure. Picture: After/Aviron Pictures

The movie, which was originally an e-book written by Anna Todd and is based on Harry Styles, sees Tessa, an American college student fall for the dark, mysterious and tattooed Hardin Scott.

The trailer is giving us Notebook meets Twilight vibes and a whole lot of teen romance, which is basically our favourite genre of movie ever, also, the actor playing Hardin genuinely looks a lot like Haz, which is a bonus.

Hardin Scott is a mysterious British student that resembles Harry Styles. Picture: After/Aviron Pictures

Fans of the novel and One Direction have been waiting patiently for ages and are pretty happy with what the trailer is promising.

Anna's online version of 'After' has received over 1.5 billion views, whilst her published book has sold over 11 million copies worldwide and been translated into 30 languages, so it's unsurprising the huge hit is headed for the big screen.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Harry Styles News