After Movie: Why Some Fans Aren't Here For The 'Harry Styles Inspired' Film

18 February 2019, 12:56

The book series 'After' has had it's big screen trailer released, but many fans aren't happy about it and have split opinion about Harry Styles's association.

As the official trailer for After movie dropped, there were plenty of people who rushed to watch it after waiting months for the full fan fiction series turned feature film teaser, but others aren't so happy with the Harry Styles inspired story hitting the big screen.

After Movie: Harry Styles Inspired Romantic Drama Trailer Is Here

'After' sees Tessa Young fall for Hardin Scott
'After' sees Tessa Young fall for Hardin Scott. Picture: After/Aviron Pictures

The movie, which is based on a book series written by Anna Todd, an enormous One Direction fan, who, upon realising she'd pretty much read all the fan fiction there was, decided to write her own.

The story is about a relationship between college student Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Harry Styles, who became Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) when publishers picked up Todd's story to become a book series.

However, some Harry Styles fans aren't happy about his name being associated with the franchise and have divided opinion over things like how much main character has been influenced by the singer.

Harry Styles fan insists 'no one wants' the Harry Styles inspired movie
Harry Styles fan insists 'no one wants' the Harry Styles inspired movie. Picture: Twitter
Harry Styles fans are divided over 'After' movie
Harry Styles fans are divided over 'After' movie. Picture: Twitter

The online romance novel has been read over 1.5 billion times, although many say the toxic relationship between the two characters should not have Harry's name associated with it.

Others say it's solely his physical description which has influenced the franchise, although, some don't even think Hardin's the character resembles Harry either.

Harry Styles fans criticise the 'toxic' relationship in After
Harry Styles fans criticise the 'toxic' relationship in After. Picture: Twitter
Harry Styles fan asks people to stop associating him with the After movie
Harry Styles fan asks people to stop associating him with the After movie. Picture: Twitter

