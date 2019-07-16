Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Two New Dogs, And Their Names Are Inspired By Harry Potter

16 July 2019, 16:04

Ariana is a huge fan of Harry Potter.
Ariana is a huge fan of Harry Potter. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has revealed she has adopted two new rescue dogs, and their names are inspired by Harry Potter.

Ariana Grande is a huge fans of dogs. (She currently has 9!) And recently posed with one, named Talouse, on the cover of Vogue. She’s also a huge fan of Harry Potter.

So it’s no surprise that her two new puppies have been given Harry Potter-inspired names.

Ariana Grande Shows Off Jim Carrey Inspired Tattoo

The '7 Rings' singer recently took to social media to show off the new pups who she has named Lily and Snape. How sweet?

Ari has always been a fan of Professor Severus Snape who of course had a thing for Harry's mum Lily in the classic JK Rowling books.

Ariana Grande has two new rescue puppies.
Ariana Grande has two new rescue puppies. Picture: instagram

Lily and Snape join Talouse, Myron, Coco, Ophelia, Pignoli, Fawkes, Sirius and Lafayette.

