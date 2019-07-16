Ariana Grande Reveals She Has Two New Dogs, And Their Names Are Inspired By Harry Potter

Ariana is a huge fan of Harry Potter. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has revealed she has adopted two new rescue dogs, and their names are inspired by Harry Potter.

Ariana Grande is a huge fans of dogs. (She currently has 9!) And recently posed with one, named Talouse, on the cover of Vogue. She’s also a huge fan of Harry Potter.

So it’s no surprise that her two new puppies have been given Harry Potter-inspired names.

The '7 Rings' singer recently took to social media to show off the new pups who she has named Lily and Snape. How sweet?

Ari has always been a fan of Professor Severus Snape who of course had a thing for Harry's mum Lily in the classic JK Rowling books.

Ariana Grande has two new rescue puppies. Picture: instagram

Lily and Snape join Talouse, Myron, Coco, Ophelia, Pignoli, Fawkes, Sirius and Lafayette.

