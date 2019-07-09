Ariana Grande Opens Up About Mac Miller & His 'Demons' In Candid Vogue Interview

9 July 2019, 15:19

Ariana Grande opens up about relationship with Mac Miller
Ariana Grande opens up about relationship with Mac Miller. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has opened up about her relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller in a candid interview with Vogue.

Ariana Grande is the cover star of Vogue for their August issue and has sat down with the fashion mag and spoken candidly about everything from grieving, her whirlwind romance to Pete Davidson, and her special relationship with late rapper Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande Shares Statement After Breaking Down & Crying On Stage During Sweetener World Tour

Speaking more candidly than perhaps ever before, the 26-year-old blasted people who had opinions about their relationship, which she says no one knows much about.

She spoke about that tweet she put out after trolls went after her for splitting from Mac during his struggle with addiction, saying: "People don’t see any of the real stuff that happens, so they are loud about what they think happened."

"They didn’t see the years of work and fighting and trying, or the love and exhaustion. That tweet came from a place of complete defeat, and you have no idea how many times I warned him that that would happen and fought that fight, for how many years of our friendship, of our relationship."

"You have no idea so you’re not allowed to pull that card, because you don’t f***ing know. That’s where that came from.”

View this post on Instagram

August cover star @arianagrande is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, and through her soul-bearing music, often lets us all in on her emotions, her thoughts, and her relationships. Her new video for “In My Head,” one of the most revealing, intimate songs from her February release Thank U, Next, takes this confessional tendency literally, as Grande dances, shoulder-pops, poses, and struts around inside the white room of her own mind. Tap the link in our bio to watch the full video. Director @bardiazeinali Fashion Editor @jordenbickham Director of Photography @kellyjeffrey Hair @thejoshliu Makeup @chinchilla Production Design @laurennikrooz Producer, @NorthSixproductions @yiauekitalki Video Editor @instagrahamsam, @modern.post VFX @the_frender VFX Supervisor @maxcoltt Colorist Tim Masick, @company_3 Music “In My Head” by @arianagrande Title Design @duzansky Hair Extensions provided by @iloveindique, @insertnamehere Special Thanks to @metpostny Filmed at @pier59studios

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

The publication also writes about the singer during her relationship with Mac as 'up at all hours, desperately tracking his whereabouts to ensure he wasn’t on a bender' whilst in the midst of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

The 'In My Head' singer continued to say: "By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f**k. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had."

"I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming . . . less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."

The interview comes just days after she broke down on stage whilst performing track R.E.M and posted a heartfelt statement about the emotions she's experiencing being back on tour.

