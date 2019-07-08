Ariana Grande Shares Statement After Breaking Down & Crying On Stage During Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande posted a lengthy statement on Instagram. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande shares statement with fans explaining she’s ‘still processing a lot’ after crying on stage.

Ariana Grande is currently on her Sweetener World Tour. However, the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer concerned fans when she broke down in tears mid-way through a super emotional performance of ‘R.E.M’ on stage recently.

She then released a statement, admitting she is ‘still processing a lot’ following a turbulent few years.

Ariana Grande Shows Off Jim Carrey Inspired Tattoo

The statement, which has since been deleted, read: “Tour is wild. life is wild. i’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. i’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. i’m grateful for my voice and my team. i’m grateful for this music. i’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. i’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it’s a dream come true.

“No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i’ve started.

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot! i thank you for accepting my humanness.

“I’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and i appreciate it. and all of you so much.”

It’s been a tough few years for the pop princess. 23 fans lost their lives at her concert in the Manchester Arena bombing and up to 800 more were injured. Her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, was found dead at his home and she then endured a very public break-up with her fiancé Pete Davidson.

She ended her statement, saying: “I’m sharing this because i’m grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but i want you to know, you aren’t alone and i think you’re doing great. love you (sic).”

We love you more, Ari!