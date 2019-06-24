Ariana Grande Shows Off Jim Carrey Inspired Tattoo

24 June 2019, 11:54

Ariana is a huge fan of the actor.
Ariana is a huge fan of the actor. Picture: PA images

Ariana Grande has a new tattoo and it’s a tribute to her favourite actor, Jim Carrey.

Ariana Grande has always been vocal about how much she loves and admires Jim Carrey. And now the '7 Rings' singer has a tattoo inspired by one of his hit films.

The inking reads: “In case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night!” Which is a quote from The Truman Show.

Ariana Grande Fuels Rumours She's Collaborating With Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey

Ariana, who is a big fan of tattoos, unveiled her new addition on Instagram alongside the caption: “I got the same s*** but upside down. Truman Show.” (Her cousin, Courtney Chipolone, got it with her).

She also tagged the tattoo artist, Mira Mariah, adding: “You are perfect @girlknewyork.”

Ariana has been a huge fan of Jim Carrey since we was a youngster and even started a fan page called JimCarreyFan42 when she was in school.

Earlier this year, she shared one of the actor’s quotes about depression and he responded saying he felt ‘very blessed to have such a gifted admirer’.

Ariana is a big fan of tattoos.
Ariana is a big fan of tattoos. Picture: instagram

Ariana couldn’t believe he’d acknowledged her posts and responded: “Thank u so much for your kindness. I don’t think u understand how much I adore u or what u mean to me.

"Thank u for taking the time to share this w me. you are such an inspiration. I can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. Sending you lots of love and all things happy.”

She added: “JimCarreyFan42 is a very grateful girl rn.”

We are so here for this adorable friendship!

