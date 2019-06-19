Ariana Grande Fuels Rumours She's Collaborating With Miley Cyrus And Lana Del Rey

19 June 2019, 08:31

Ariana Grande has hinted at a collab with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey
Ariana Grande has hinted at a collab with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. Picture: PA Images (L); Getty (R)

The '7 rings' singer liked a photo speculating at an upcoming collaboration between her, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

Ariana Grande has fuelled rumours that she is working with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey on an upcoming song, by liking an Instagram post which referenced the collaboration.

The post, which was shared by thegranderoom, said "An insider, who confirmed previous works such as 'She is Coming' by Miley Cyrus, alleges that a new collaboration between Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey is coming soon".

The 'thank u, next' singer was one of the thousands of Instagram users to like the post, which led Arianators to believe Ari was confirming it.

Previously, Miley also liked a similar post on Instagram, which read as "Apparently Miley is set to release a female trio collab with her, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey soon! Are you here for it?"

View this post on Instagram

what do you guys think? 👀

A post shared by TheGrandeRoom ☆☽ ♡ 🌎 (@thegranderoom) on

Ariana Grande has previously performed with Miley Cyrus, such as the time when they sang 'Don't Dream It's Over' at One Love Manchester in June 2017.

Miley Cyrus has recently released an EP called 'SHE IS COMING' which features the likes of RuPaul and Swae Lee.

