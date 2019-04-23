Ariana Grande And Jim Carrey Support Each Other After Pop Star Shares His Quote About Depression

Ariana Grande was praised by Jim Carrey for her 'openness' about depression. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has been praised by Jim Carrey for sharing an honest post about depression, after she shared a quote he has said in the past.

Ariana Grande was a huge fan of Jim Carrey as a youngster, even starting a fan page called JimCarreyFan42 when she was in school, so when he responded to her Instagram posts about what he’s previously said about depression Ariana couldn’t contain her excitement.

The ‘Monopoly’ singer had nothing but praise for the actor, after he told her: “I admire your openness.”

Ariana Grande couldn't believe Jim Carrey had replied to her. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram / Jim Carrey/Twitter

Ariana posted a quote from author Jeff Foster which Carrey has repeated in the past, saying: “The word ‘depressed’ can be spoken as ‘deep rest’. We can choose to view depression not as a mental illness but as a state of Deep Rest, a spiritual exhaustion that we enter into when we are de-pressed (pressed down) by the weight of the false self, the mask, the mind-made story of ‘me’.”

Carrey later tweeted his appreciation for the singer sharing the quote, telling Ari he “feels blessed to have a gifted admirer”.

Ariana Grande thanked Jim Carrey for his support. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

He wrote: “I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the “Deep Rest” concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer. Happy Easter!”

As a super fan of the Liar Liar actor, Ariana couldn’t believe he’d acknowledged her posts, writing: “Thank u so much for your kindness. I don’t think u understand how much I adore u or what u mean to me.

"Thank u for taking the time to share this w me. you are such an inspiration. I can’t wait to tattoo this tweet to my forehead. Sending you lots of love and all things happy.”

She added: “JimCarreyFan42 is a very grateful girl rn.”

