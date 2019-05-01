Ariana Grande Apparently Just Revealed Her ‘Worst Song’ On ‘Thank U, Next’ And It Might Surprise You

Ariana Grande has apparently let slip her least favourite song from her 'Thank U, Next' Album. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has apparently revealed her least favourite song on her latest album ‘Thank U, Next’.

While Arianators might say they don’t consider any of the pop star’s songs ‘the worst’, Ariana Grande apparently feels that way about one of her very own creations

According to fan page Grande Room, Ariana said she thinks her “worst” song on ‘Thank U, Next’ is ‘NASA’.

‘NASA’, which includes the lyrics ‘You can say I love you through the phone tonight… Really don’t wanna be in your arms tonight’ is thought to be about needing space, with many fans predicting she penned the tune about ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.

When one fan wrote to Ariana on Twitter to suggest: “’NASA’ isn’t about a man”, the pop star set the record straight: “Well it is so we should probably shut up lmao.”

But after they discovered the song is apparently the one she considers “worst”, Ari’s fans weren’t happy.

ariana : uses space emojis, makes tour visual all about space, makes NASA merch

also ariana : nasa is my worst song on this album — leanne (@womanlikeariana) May 1, 2019

hey ariana said the worst song on thank you next was nasa, but I’m not gonna stop liking it, unlike those stans that only like particular songs because she does ♡ — ɛ, ɖ & η༄ (@yuhwhatt) May 1, 2019

for someone who thinks nasa is the worst song from tun, ariana promotes it damn well — 𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖆 (@needycry) May 1, 2019

“This is saddening. ‘NASA’ is my baby,” tweeted one disappointed follower, as another said: “Na I refuse to believe Ariana said ‘NASA’ is the worst song on ‘Thank U, Next’ there’s just no logical reason for her to say it.”

However, some fans remain adamant Ariana wouldn’t have a “worst song”, saying she wouldn’t add a song to her album if she genuinely wasn't a fan of it herself.

