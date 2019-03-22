Is Ariana Grande Opening Up About Pete Davidson Split In Emotional 'Letting Go' Post?

Ariana Grande's cryptic post about 'letting go' could be about Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has opened about letting go of a loved one in a cryptic Instagram post that many think point to her split from Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande has posted a cryptic statement on Instagram about 'letting someone go', leading many to believe the 'thank u, next' singer is alluding to her split from SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

The re-posted message says: "Sometimes, the reason for letting someone go I because they can't help but hurt you during this phase of their life.

When you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realize that they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves.

They are fighting a battle within and may not even know it, so they take it out on you and fight you.

Decide to let them go, but not because you’re being petty and resentful.

You let them go because you really believe that they both of you can find the healing you truly need without being together and hurting eachother in the process.

Letting someone go doesn’t mean you stop loving and caring about anyone. Letting go means you're choosing freedom over the illusion of loyalty.

Ariana Grande posts cryptic statement about letting someone go. Picture: Instagram/@Ariana Grande

Ariana and Pete called off their short lived engagement in October of last year after a six month relationship and the singer hasn't included the Sweetener track 'Pete Davidson' on the set list of her tour.

Ari hasn't directly addressed they break-up, but has alluded to it in songs and interviews, so this post is the latest way the 25-year-old is addressing the highly publicised relationship and split.

Having kicked off her Sweetener world tour in the US, first with New York before moving to Boston, Ari hasn't been holding herself back from showing her emotions on stage, crying during both performances of 'Goodnight n Go', a song all about the early stages of falling in love with someone.

The lyrics include: "Oh why'd you have to be so cute/It's impossible to ignore you/ When you make me laugh so much/ It's bad enough we get along so well/ To say goodnight and go".

The star has been holding fans hands whilst she sings the song, pausing to turn the microphone to the crowd whilst she composes herself, and fans have flooded Twitter to support her.

The sometimes of this tour is goodnight n go. Ariana was literally crying and holding everyone hands. Love her sm pic.twitter.com/kzmPzTw25d — camila (@buteraftcabeyo) March 19, 2019

ARIANA CRYING AT THE END OF GOODNIGHT N GO NOTHING HAS BROKEN ME LIKE THIS HAS pic.twitter.com/HmUZvLLLKp — ryan :$ (@Iustforlove) March 19, 2019

