Ariana Grande Forced To Step In As Row Between Her Fans And Blogger Continues For 7 Days

30 April 2019, 12:27 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 12:53

Ariana Grande's fans were outraged when the singer was criticised by a blogger
Ariana Grande's fans were outraged when the singer was criticised by a blogger. Picture: Getty

Some of Ariana Grande’s huge following have become embroiled in an online row with a blogger after she criticised the singer.

Freelance writer Roslyn Talusan has shared the extent to which Ariana Grande’s stans have reacted online, after she criticised the ‘7 Rings’ singer’s performances and creativity.

It all kicked off when Roslyn responded to a now-deleted tweet by Ariana in which the 25 year old was seemingly reacting to journalist Morgan Stewart’s comments about Justin Bieber.

Ariana Grande And Jim Carrey Support Each Other After Pop Star Shares His Quote About Depression

Ariana wrote: “People are so lost. One day everybody that works at all them blogs will realise how unfulfilled they are and purposeless what they’re doing is and hopefully shift their focus elsewhere. That’s gonna be a beautiful ass day for them! I can’t wait for them to feel lit inside.”

Roslyn fired back, calling Ariana a “spoiled white girl from boca who pays people to write her music and design her costumes”.

She also tweeted: “For someone so desperately trying to emulate Beyonce, Ariana actually has no idea how to ‘lift people up’.”

Roslyn Talusan received a direct message from Ariana after the backlash
Roslyn Talusan received a direct message from Ariana after the backlash. Picture: Roslyn Talusan/Twitter

After this, some Arianators flooded the writer's Twitter mentions to defend their idol.

But things drastically worsened as Roslyn began to receive violent threats and abuse for seven days straight.

Ariana eventually reached out to Roslyn in her DMs, with the blogger sharing the messages with BuzzFeed News. The pop star told her she finds Roslyn’s craft “extremely valid” but she “doesn’t like people bashing or triggering my friends”.

The women then had a conversation about their experiences of PTSD and Roslyn even recommended the singer a book.

Before apologising on behalf of her fans’ behaviour, Ariana told her: “They’re just reacting with similar energy to what they’ve read honestly. Your tweets were hostile. They’re upset and they’re passionate.”

