Mac Miller Death - All The Beautiful Tributes Ariana Grande Has Made To The 'Self Care' Rapper

Ariana Grande pays touching tribute to Mac Miller on her Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Getty

Last year, it was reported that rapper Mac Miller had tragically been found dead of an apparent overdose.

Last year it was reported that the 'Self Care' rapper had tragically died aged just 26.

Now, ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande pays tribute to the late Mac Miller in the opening of her Sweetener World Tour.

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener' World Tour: One Man Proposed To His Boyfriend At Ari's Opening Night

When did Mac Miller die?

On the 7 September, 2018, Mac's body was found at his home in the San Fernando Valley outside LA around midday.

TMZ reported he was pronounced dead at the scene after an apparent overdose.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormik, had openly discussed his issues with drugs in his music - most notably on his 2014 mixtape, 'Faces'.

Mac supported Ariana at the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert. Picture: Getty

When did Mac Miller date Ariana Grande?

The pair first started talking over Twitter, when Mac replied to Ari's tweet about the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Following this interaction, Mac Miller and Ariana teamed up to do a cover of 'Baby It's Cold Outside'.

Mac then featured on Ariana's track 'The Way' in 2013. Talking to Billboard at the time, Ariana said: "I cut my vocal on it [the track], and then Mac and I had been hanging out for a while at that point, and I was like, 'I really want you to feature on this record. What do you think?' And he said, 'Sounds like a hit to me!'"

In the music video, Ari plants a kiss on Mac Miller's cheek - which further fuelled relationship rumours.

Ariana was reportedly dating YouTuber Jai Brooks at the time, but Mac opened up about his feelings for the star, saying: "She’s like the greatest person in the world.

"She’s like an angel, she’s very nice, she’s a sweet girl."

It wasn't until August 2016 that the couple took their relationship public.

They attended the 2016 MTV VMA Awards together and were spotted cuddling at an after party.

In September 2016, Ariana made their relationship Insta official, posting a cute pic of the pair cuddled up, with the caption: "baabyyy".

In May 2018, it was reported that Ariana and Mac Miller had split, but remained friends.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker then took to Instagram to address the rumours, stating: "This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet.

"I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for someone even if at the moment, it's not you."

How has Ariana Grande paid tribute to the 'Self Care' rapper?

Given their strong relationship, it's no surprise Ariana Grande has paid many tributes to the late rapper.

She first broke her silence on his death on Instagram, posting a beautiful video of the two of them laughing.

The caption read: "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."

In December last year, Ariana also posted, then deleted, a video of Mac playing the piano.

Fans also speculated that her Grammys dress was a tribute to Mac.

Now, as the star sets off on her Sweetener World Tour, she's added a touching tribute to the setlist, playing Mac Miller songs as part of her opening.

> Download Our App For The Latest Music News