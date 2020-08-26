Zayn Malik Returns To Social Media After Commenting On Fan’s Instagram Post

26 August 2020, 11:02

Zayn Malik surprised fans after engaging on his fan's Instagram post
Zayn Malik surprised fans after engaging on his fan's Instagram post. Picture: PA/Instagram

Zayn Malik sents fans into meltdown after he liked and commented on a fan’s post on Instagram.

Zayn Malik has left fans shocked after he engaged with a fan’s post on Instagram for the first time in what feels like forever!

The former One Direction star liked and commented on the fan art post, as he wrote: “This is really cool.”

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid: All Of Their Rare Pictures Revealed Ahead Of Baby's Birth

Unsurprisingly, the fan account @zalaxyy freaked out and edited their caption to add in the surreal moment, writing: “Update: 'this is really cool' will be my first tattoo [crying emoji].”

The fan had originally explained in the caption that she has ‘adored zayn for eight + years now and he’s really been an inspiration’.

View this post on Instagram

✨ 𝓫𝓵𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓮 𝔃𝓪𝔂𝓷 ✨ . update: 'this is really cool' will be my first tattoo 🥺😭✨ . so i tried graphic art and vector for the first time, ive made couple oldies but i rly wanted to practice hard and make something better than that?? this is my VERY first try and i knew it HAD to be a zayn picture i made art with lmao. it would mean the world to me if you'd tag @zayn @mammamalik @tarynzim or anyone (even tho it's a LONGGGG shot even one of your comments would make me SO SO happy) :')❤️✨ ive adored zayn for eight + years now and he's rly been an inspiration for me always be it his outlook on life or his music. . maybe I'll make more who knows? . follow ( @zalaxyy ) for more stuff! ✨🥺 . [ #zayn #zaynmalik #edits #graphics #vector #vectorart #art #malik #edit #graphicart ] . ✨✨✨

A post shared by ｡ﾟ☆: *.☽ ｡ (@zalaxyy) on

Zayn commented on the fan's Instagram post
Zayn commented on the fan's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Everyone in the comments were super excited for the girl, with one writing: "This is so beautiful. I'm so proud of you for getting recognised by him as well [heart-eye emojis].”

“Omg you are the luckiest [crying emojis] [sic],” shared another.

A third wrote: “It’s very beautiful and you are so lucky.”

Fans were obviously freaking out about the interaction as it’s rare for Zayn to post on social media these days.

A lot of people took to the comments to congratulate the fan
A lot of people took to the comments to congratulate the fan. Picture: Instagram
Zayn is set to be a first-time dad next month
Zayn is set to be a first-time dad next month. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Flames’ star is only weeks away from welcoming his baby girl with his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The couple recently arrived in New York City to prepare for the birth of their first baby, after spending lockdown at their farm, in Pennsylvania.

A number of insiders have revealed to news outlets that the couple is super ‘excited’ about welcoming their daughter and we can’t wait for baby Zigi either!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn & Gigi News

More News

See more More News

An unreleased One Direction song has appeared online

One Direction 'Leaked' Song ‘Half The World Away’ Sends Fans Into Meltdown

The Weeknd referenced his high-profile relationships in his music

The Weeknd Addresses Heartbreak Lyrics Following Splits From Exes Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid
Restaurants are extending the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme into September

Eat Out To Help Out Extended: Restaurants Announce They Are Carrying Scheme Into September

Noah Schnapp fiercely denies singing n-word in resurfaced video

'Stranger Things's' Noah Schnapp Denies Singing N-Word In Lengthy Instagram Statement

Gigi Hadid displayed her baby bump in new maternal photoshoot

Gigi Hadid Baby Bump Pictures Leaves Zayn Malik's Sisters Excited For Baby's Due Date

Who is Gigi Hadid's current partner? Full relationship history revealed

Who Is Gigi Hadid’s Partner? Model’s Boyfriends And Dating History Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters