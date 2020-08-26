Zayn Malik Returns To Social Media After Commenting On Fan’s Instagram Post

On Air Now
26 August 2020, 11:02
Zayn Malik sents fans into meltdown after he liked and commented on a fan’s post on Instagram.
Zayn Malik has left fans shocked after he engaged with a fan’s post on Instagram for the first time in what feels like forever!
The former One Direction star liked and commented on the fan art post, as he wrote: “This is really cool.”
Unsurprisingly, the fan account @zalaxyy freaked out and edited their caption to add in the surreal moment, writing: “Update: 'this is really cool' will be my first tattoo [crying emoji].”
The fan had originally explained in the caption that she has ‘adored zayn for eight + years now and he’s really been an inspiration’.
View this post on Instagram
✨ 𝓫𝓵𝓸𝓷𝓭𝓮 𝔃𝓪𝔂𝓷 ✨ . update: 'this is really cool' will be my first tattoo 🥺😭✨ . so i tried graphic art and vector for the first time, ive made couple oldies but i rly wanted to practice hard and make something better than that?? this is my VERY first try and i knew it HAD to be a zayn picture i made art with lmao. it would mean the world to me if you'd tag @zayn @mammamalik @tarynzim or anyone (even tho it's a LONGGGG shot even one of your comments would make me SO SO happy) :')❤️✨ ive adored zayn for eight + years now and he's rly been an inspiration for me always be it his outlook on life or his music. . maybe I'll make more who knows? . follow ( @zalaxyy ) for more stuff! ✨🥺 . [ #zayn #zaynmalik #edits #graphics #vector #vectorart #art #malik #edit #graphicart ] . ✨✨✨
Everyone in the comments were super excited for the girl, with one writing: "This is so beautiful. I'm so proud of you for getting recognised by him as well [heart-eye emojis].”
“Omg you are the luckiest [crying emojis] [sic],” shared another.
A third wrote: “It’s very beautiful and you are so lucky.”
Fans were obviously freaking out about the interaction as it’s rare for Zayn to post on social media these days.
The ‘Flames’ star is only weeks away from welcoming his baby girl with his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
The couple recently arrived in New York City to prepare for the birth of their first baby, after spending lockdown at their farm, in Pennsylvania.
A number of insiders have revealed to news outlets that the couple is super ‘excited’ about welcoming their daughter and we can’t wait for baby Zigi either!
