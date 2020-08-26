Zayn Malik Returns To Social Media After Commenting On Fan’s Instagram Post

Zayn Malik surprised fans after engaging on his fan's Instagram post. Picture: PA/Instagram

Zayn Malik sents fans into meltdown after he liked and commented on a fan’s post on Instagram.

Zayn Malik has left fans shocked after he engaged with a fan’s post on Instagram for the first time in what feels like forever!

The former One Direction star liked and commented on the fan art post, as he wrote: “This is really cool.”

Unsurprisingly, the fan account @zalaxyy freaked out and edited their caption to add in the surreal moment, writing: “Update: 'this is really cool' will be my first tattoo [crying emoji].”

The fan had originally explained in the caption that she has ‘adored zayn for eight + years now and he’s really been an inspiration’.

Zayn commented on the fan's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Everyone in the comments were super excited for the girl, with one writing: "This is so beautiful. I'm so proud of you for getting recognised by him as well [heart-eye emojis].”

“Omg you are the luckiest [crying emojis] [sic],” shared another.

A third wrote: “It’s very beautiful and you are so lucky.”

Fans were obviously freaking out about the interaction as it’s rare for Zayn to post on social media these days.

A lot of people took to the comments to congratulate the fan. Picture: Instagram

Zayn is set to be a first-time dad next month. Picture: Instagram

The ‘Flames’ star is only weeks away from welcoming his baby girl with his long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The couple recently arrived in New York City to prepare for the birth of their first baby, after spending lockdown at their farm, in Pennsylvania.

A number of insiders have revealed to news outlets that the couple is super ‘excited’ about welcoming their daughter and we can’t wait for baby Zigi either!

