Zara McDermott Reveals Sam Thompson Tribute Tattoo As They Move On From Cheating Scandal

17 December 2020, 15:28

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are now back together, and she has a tattoo!
Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are now back together, and she has a tattoo! Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

Zara McDermott got a tattoo tribute to Sam Thompson after they split up over her cheating scandal.

Zara McDermott has revealed she has a tattoo on her ankle which is a tribute to Sam Thompson who she confessed to cheating on earlier this year.

The Made in Chelsea star, who planned to move to LA to put the scandal behind her, pulled out all the stops to win her reality star boyfriend back and even shared a video montage of their ill-fated love story on Instagram, which didn’t go down well with fans.

Who Did Zara McDermott Cheat On Sam Thompson With?

Zara McDermott has a tattoo tribute to Sam Thompson on her ankle.
Zara McDermott has a tattoo tribute to Sam Thompson on her ankle. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

However, all of her public begging and grovelling was worth it as they are now officially back together. Which is a good job considering she has this very permanent tattoo!

Unveiling her inking on Instagram, Zara said: “I got this little tat a while back. I got it for Sam.

“I love you more than the moons and the stars.”

Sam also shared a photograph of the pair looking more loved-up than ever on his Instagram.

He captioned the post: “I love you, and when I’m with you I feel like I’m on a nimbus 2000… that’s all I need to know.”

However, he disabled the comments after admitting on this week’s episode of MIC that he is worried that people will judge him for taking her back.

The couple enjoyed a year-long romance before rumours emerged that Zara had cheated while filming Celebrity X Factor.

She ended up confessing on the E4 show and received criticism from fans who accused her of manipulating Sam into forgiving her.

However, it looks like they’ve put it all behind them now and are looking to start a fresh in 2021. (Aren’t we all!)

