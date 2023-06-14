Zachariah Noble Looks Unrecognisable Before Love Island In Transformation Pictures

14 June 2023, 15:10

Zachariah Noble has had a huge pre-Love Island transformation
Zachariah Noble has had a huge pre-Love Island transformation. Picture: Zachariah Noble/Instagram/ITV2
Love Island star Zachariah Noble had a fitness transformation before heading into the villa.

Love Island’s Zachariah Noble has been one of the most sought-after islanders in this series after already grabbing the attention of Catherine Agbaje, Molly Marsh and now Charlotte Sumner, who he is currently coupled up with following a twist re-coupling.

But ahead of joining the line-up, the basketball player underwent a huge gym transformation, with the islander showcasing his fitness journey on Instagram.

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

The contestant is a frequent gym go-er, as per the pictures on his Instagram page, where he shows off his sculpted figure and muscle definition.

Zachariah has worked very hard to get into shape for his debut on Love Island, with the bombshell sharing a series of snaps during his fitness journey in recent months.

Zach kisses Molly in Love Island challenge

Zachariah Noble has undergone a fitness transformation before Love Island
Zachariah Noble has undergone a fitness transformation before Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Zachariah has showcased his pre-villa transformation
Love Island's Zachariah has showcased his pre-villa transformation. Picture: Zachariah Noble/Instagram

He looks unrecognisable in the pictures, where he also had long hair and a scruffy beard.

Zachariah captioned one of his transformation pictures: “Still got a hell of a way to go, but it’s never been about the end goal.”

The islander has been grabbing the attention of many girls in the villa since his late arrival, already establishing a connection with Catherine when he first entered.

Zachariah Noble before Love Island
Zachariah Noble before Love Island. Picture: Zachariah Noble/Instagram
Zachariah Noble has undergone a huge transformation in the gym
Zachariah Noble has undergone a huge transformation in the gym. Picture: Zachariah Noble/Instagram

However, he has been getting closer to Molly in recent days, which has caused friction between him and Catherine, as well as between him and Mitchel Taylor, who is coupled up with Molly.

Tuesday night’s re-coupling saw new bombshell Charlotte picking him to couple up with after they went on a date upon her arrival in the villa with Leah Taylor.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

