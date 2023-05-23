Will There Be An ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2? Everything We Know So Far Including Potential Release Date & More

The lowdown on a potential XO, Kitty season 2. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Will there be a series 2 of XO, Kitty? Here’s what we know about a potential renewal for the Netflix show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

XO, Kitty finally dropped on Netflix on May 18th, allowing fans to tap back into the world of To All The Boys with the new spin-off centred around Kitty Covey’s character (Anna Cathcart) and a brand-new cast, and we’re all already hoping for a season 2!

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have binge-watched your way through all 10 episodes already and want to know what happens in Kitty's life following the season finale.

Two 'XO, Kitty' Stars Are Siblings IRL

All The Songs On The 'XO, Kitty' Soundtrack: BTS, Blackpink & More

*Spoilers ahead!*

Here’s everything we know so far about a potential second season of XO, Kitty and when it could be released…

Watch the trailer for XO, Kitty

Anna Cathcart plays Kitty Covey in XO, Kitty. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season 2 of XO, Kitty?

As the first season only just dropped on Netflix, the streaming platform is yet to announce if the series will be renewed.

However, the events of the first 10 episodes have left fans with many questions that they hope will be answered in a potential second instalment of the show.

What will happen to Kitty’s love triangle? Will she head back to KISS? Will we find out more about Kitty’s mother?

So many cliffhangers!

Fans are hoping for a second season of XO, Kitty. Picture: Netflix

XO, Kitty dropped on Netflix on May 18. Picture: Netflix

When could season 2 of XO, Kitty be released?

If it’s renewed, it’s likely to take a few months at least to be decided.

After all, it took Netflix five months to announce a second season of the popular series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, which dropped in November last year.

This means if there is a season 2 of XO, Kitty, it would probably be released sometime in 2024 as the cast would still understandably need time for production.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital