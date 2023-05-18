All The Songs On The 'XO, Kitty' Soundtrack: BTS, Blackpink & More

Every song used in XO, Kitty. Picture: Netflix

XO Kitty's soundtrack has already wowed fans after the To All The Boys spin-off series landed on May 18.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

XO, Kitty has finally dropped on Netflix and it's immediately taken over our streaming habits!

The spin-off series has brought us back into the To All The Boys universe with Anna Cathcart takeing centre-stage as Kitty, Lara Jean Covey's (Lana Condor) younger sister.

Who’s In The Cast Of XO, Kitty? All The Characters And Actors You Need To Know

The franchise's exciting new follow-up tells a new love story as the titular Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at boarding school.

Viewers are quickly binging their way through the 10 episodes and the soundtrack has certainly captured their attention – it's a K-Pop playlist of dreams!

Songs from the likes of BTS, Blackpink and Twice feature heavily throughout, and so many more amazing artists' tunes make appearances (you can see why fans are obsessed).

Watch the trailer for XO, Kitty

The XO, Kitty soundtrack reveald. Picture: Netflix

Long-time TATBILB fans will also recognise 'About Love' by MARINA being used in the franchise yet again, a track that was famously used in the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack.

So, here's an episode-by-episode breakdown of all the songs featured in XO, Kitty...

Episode 1: 'XO'

'Nobody' – Anna of the North

'Spinning' – GRAE

'HOT' – Seventeen

'Telepathy' – BTS

'BAAM' – Momoland

'Pink Venom' – Blackpink

'What You Waiting For' – Jeon Somi

'Make Me Live (Live)' – Djmike

'Darl+ing' – Seventeen

Episode 2: WTF'

'You Never Know' – Blackpink

'Tonight' – 5 Alarm

'Soft Spot' – Claud

'XOXO' – Jeon Somi

'You & Me' – Kilder

'Boom Boom Boom' – 5 Alarm

Episode 3: 'KISS'

'The Chase' – Emmit Fenn

'Everybody Wants to Rule the World' – Tears for Fears

'Deeper Than the Dark' – Love X Stereo

Episode 4: 'TGIF'

'Venom' – Stray Kids

'Maniac' – Stray Kids

'Don’t Freak' – The Aces

'I Can’t Stop Me' – Twice

Episode 5: 'TBH'

'Best Shot' – Wonho

'Everybody Wants to Rule the World' – Tears for Fears

'HANN (Alone in Winter)' – (G)I-DLE

Episode 6: 'BYOB'

'cocoa' – Sweet the Kid

'B[oo]m-Boxx' – Itzy

'Walk In Like A Boss' – Skrxlla

'The Weekend' – 88rising & BIBI

'Everybody Wants to Rule the World' – Tears for Fears

'Smoke Signals' – Dabin

Episode 7: 'TIL'

'Smoke Signals' – Dabin

'Dumb Dumb' – Jeon Somi

'Icy' – Itzy

'Dazed & Confused' – Glen Check

Episode 8: 'LFG'

Stay This Way' – fromis_9

'Sins' – Glen Check

'Rainbow Freestyle' – Juju B. Goode

'Retrologue 2020 (feat. Yun Hee Won)' – Edge of Silence

Episode 9: 'SNAFU'

'Comes & Goes' – La Felix

'I’m A Winner' – Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy

'Alone' – Miso

'Y DON​’​T U' – Park Hye Jin

Episode 10: 'OTP'

'About Love' – MARINA

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital