All The Songs On The 'XO, Kitty' Soundtrack: BTS, Blackpink & More

18 May 2023, 14:26

Every song used in XO, Kitty
Every song used in XO, Kitty. Picture: Netflix

XO Kitty's soundtrack has already wowed fans after the To All The Boys spin-off series landed on May 18.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

XO, Kitty has finally dropped on Netflix and it's immediately taken over our streaming habits!

The spin-off series has brought us back into the To All The Boys universe with Anna Cathcart takeing centre-stage as Kitty, Lara Jean Covey's (Lana Condor) younger sister.

Who’s In The Cast Of XO, Kitty? All The Characters And Actors You Need To Know

The franchise's exciting new follow-up tells a new love story as the titular Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at boarding school.

Viewers are quickly binging their way through the 10 episodes and the soundtrack has certainly captured their attention – it's a K-Pop playlist of dreams!

Songs from the likes of BTS, Blackpink and Twice feature heavily throughout, and so many more amazing artists' tunes make appearances (you can see why fans are obsessed).

Watch the trailer for XO, Kitty

The XO, Kitty soundtrack reveald
The XO, Kitty soundtrack reveald. Picture: Netflix

Long-time TATBILB fans will also recognise 'About Love' by MARINA being used in the franchise yet again, a track that was famously used in the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack.

So, here's an episode-by-episode breakdown of all the songs featured in XO, Kitty...

Episode 1: 'XO'

  • 'Nobody' – Anna of the North
  • 'Spinning' – GRAE
  • 'HOT' – Seventeen
  • 'Telepathy' – BTS
  • 'BAAM' – Momoland
  • 'Pink Venom' – Blackpink
  • 'What You Waiting For' – Jeon Somi
  • 'Make Me Live (Live)' – Djmike
  • 'Darl+ing' – Seventeen

Episode 2: WTF'

  • 'You Never Know' – Blackpink
  • 'Tonight' – 5 Alarm
  • 'Soft Spot' – Claud
  • 'XOXO' – Jeon Somi
  • 'You & Me' – Kilder
  • 'Boom Boom Boom' – 5 Alarm

Episode 3: 'KISS'

  • 'The Chase' – Emmit Fenn
  • 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World' – Tears for Fears
  • 'Deeper Than the Dark' – Love X Stereo

Episode 4: 'TGIF'

  • 'Venom' – Stray Kids
  • 'Maniac' – Stray Kids
  • 'Don’t Freak' – The Aces
  • 'I Can’t Stop Me' – Twice

Episode 5: 'TBH'

  • 'Best Shot' – Wonho
  • 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World' – Tears for Fears
  • 'HANN (Alone in Winter)' – (G)I-DLE

Episode 6: 'BYOB'

  • 'cocoa' – Sweet the Kid
  • 'B[oo]m-Boxx' – Itzy
  • 'Walk In Like A Boss' – Skrxlla
  • 'The Weekend' – 88rising & BIBI
  • 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World' – Tears for Fears
  • 'Smoke Signals' – Dabin

Episode 7: 'TIL'

  • 'Smoke Signals' – Dabin
  • 'Dumb Dumb' – Jeon Somi
  • 'Icy' – Itzy
  • 'Dazed & Confused' – Glen Check

Episode 8: 'LFG'

  • Stay This Way' – fromis_9
  • 'Sins' – Glen Check
  • 'Rainbow Freestyle' – Juju B. Goode
  • 'Retrologue 2020 (feat. Yun Hee Won)' – Edge of Silence

Episode 9: 'SNAFU'

  • 'Comes & Goes' – La Felix
  • 'I’m A Winner' – Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy
  • 'Alone' – Miso
  • 'Y DON​’​T U' – Park Hye Jin

Episode 10: 'OTP'

  • 'About Love' – MARINA

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on XO, Kitty from the cast to the release date

XO, Kitty: All The Details So Far Including Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More

The lowdown on XO, Kitty star Anna Cathcart

XO Kitty’s Anna Cathcart: Age, Net Worth, Ethnicity & Previous Movie Roles

Beyoncé is launching a haircare line

All The Info On Beyoncé’s Haircare Brand

Who is Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend and more..

Get To Know Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest: From His Girlfriend To His Instagram & More

Happy International Women's Day

Women Who Have Built Empires: Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More

Features

Zendaya never ceases to amaze with her red carpet looks

13 Of Zendaya's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star