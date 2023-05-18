Who’s In The Cast Of XO, Kitty? All The Characters And Actors You Need To Know

XO, Kitty is here to fill the 'To All The Boys'-shaped hole in our lives.

XO, Kitty is here to revive the summery Netflix romcom series we’ve all been missing, focused on Kitty, the younger sister of To All The Boys’ star Lara Jean who was played by Lana Condor.

Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty in the brand new series, following the teenager’s journey to South Korea so she can reunite with her summer love, Dae, at his school KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul), which is also the school Kitty’s late mum went to.

Along the way she becomes best friends with a student named Q and meets a mysterious fellow student called Min Ho, who’s not immediately a fan of Kitty.

Meet the cast of XO, Kitty:

XO, Kitty follows Lara Jean's younger sister as she embarks on her own journey of love and self-discovery
XO, Kitty follows Lara Jean's younger sister as she embarks on her own journey of love and self-discovery. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Kitty?

Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty in XO, Kitty
Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty in XO, Kitty. Picture: Getty

Kitty is played by Anna Cathcart, 19, who reprises her role after playing Lara Jean’s younger sister in the To All The Boys Netflix movies.

XO, Kitty follows Kitty’s own journey of finding out what love really means and sees her jet to Korea to reconnect with her heritage.

Aside from To All The Boys and its spin-off, Anna has appeared in TV movie Descendants and TV series Odd Squad.

Who plays Dae?

Minyeong Choi at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's 'XO, Kitty'
Minyeong Choi at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's 'XO, Kitty'. Picture: Getty

Dae is played by Minyeong Choi, 20. He plays Kitty’s boyfriend she jets across the world for only to discover he’s got a new girlfriend (*it's in the trailer!*).

Choi has also starred in a number of other TV series, mostly South-Korean and is known for his roles in Mr Sunshine and You Are My Spring.

Who plays Q?

Anthony Keyvan plays Q on XO, Kitty
Anthony Keyvan plays Q on XO, Kitty. Picture: Getty

Q is played by Anthony Keyvan, 22, he and Kitty are best friends at KISS, bonding over the fact they're both American.

Viewers might know Anthony from Hulu’s Love Victor but he’s also appeared in the TV series, Bad Teacher and films like Two Eyes and Student Body.

Who plays Yuri?

Gia Kim plays Yuri on XO, Kitty
Gia Kim plays Yuri on XO, Kitty. Picture: Getty

Kitty’s fellow student Yuri is played by Gia Kim and XO, Kitty is one of her first major roles.

Previously, she starred in a short film called Happy Ending in 2021.

In XO, Kitty, Yuri’s dad owns a hotel chain and her mum is KISS’ principal, but Kitty’s arrival stirs things up for the ‘it’ girl.

Who plays Min Ho?

Sang Heon Lee at the premiere of 'XO, Kitty'
Sang Heon Lee at the premiere of 'XO, Kitty'. Picture: Getty

Min Ho is played by Sang Heon Lee and, like Gia, this is one of his first big roles. He plays another student who seems to find Kitty extremely annoying but we reckon that means they actually like each other a lot.

Sang Heon is also set to appear in movie Gran-Turismo.

