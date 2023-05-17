XO Kitty’s Anna Cathcart: Age, Net Worth, Ethnicity & Previous Movie Roles

Here’s the lowdown on Anna Cathcart including her previous TV and movie roles, her age, net worth and ethnicity.

Anna Cathcart is the leading lady in Netflix’s new spin-off series XO, Kitty, but she has a few notable roles under her belt already.

The teenage actress first became a Netflix queen while portraying Lara-Jean Covey’s younger sister Kitty Covey in the To All The Boys movie trilogy, before landing her own spin-off which drops on the streaming platform on May 18.

But what other movie roles has she had? How old is Anna Cathcart and what is her net worth and ethnicity?

Here’s everything you need to know…

XO, Kitty drops on Netflix on May 18. Picture: Netflix

Anna Cathcart plays Kitty Covey in XO, Kitty. Picture: Netflix

Who is Anna Cathcart? Her age & ethnicity

Despite landing her own spin-off series, Anna Cathcart is just 19 years old at the time of writing.

She was born on June 16, 2003, meaning she’ll turn 20 this summer.

The actress' nationality is Canadian but she has a mixed Chinese and Irish background.

What is Anna Cathcart’s net worth?

As of 2023, Anna’s net worth is said to be between $1 million - $5 million (£802,000-£4 million), according to a number of outlets online.

This can be attributed to her many TV and movie roles over the years, which we’re sure is set to only increase following her lead role in XO, Kitty.

Kitty Covey heads to South Korea in XO, Kitty. Picture: Netflix

Anna Cathcart's ethnicity is Chinese and Irish. Picture: Alamy

How old is Kitty Covey meant to be in XO, Kitty?

According to Netflix, Kitty's character is meant to be 16 years old in XO, Kitty, as she heads off to school in South Korea.

We're reintroduced to the teenage version of Kitty in the new spin-off, which is meant to be set around four years after we last saw her in the third instalment of To All The Boys, where Lara-Jean heads off to university.

Who did Anna Cathcart play in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before?

Anna Cathcart played Katherine ‘Kitty’ Song-Covey in the To All The Boys movie series.

She is the youngest of the Covey sisters and is closest to the middle sister Lara-Jean (played by Lana Condor), who is the lead in the film.

Kitty is the one who famously sends out Lara-Jean’s letters in the first place, sparking romances with the boys in her life!

Anna Cathcart played Lara-Jean's younger sister Kitty in To All The Boys. Picture: Netflix

XO, Kitty sees Kitty Covey head to the school her mum attended in South Korea. Picture: Netflix

What movies and TV shows has Anna Cathcart been in?

Anna Cathcart famously played Dizzy Tremaine in Disney’s Descendants 2 (2017) and its sequel Descendants 3 (2019).

She also had a main role in the Odd Squad series as Agent Olympia (2016-2019), which she reprised for Odd Squad: The Movie (2016).

The young star has also previously starred in Zoe Valentine (2019) and Spring Breakaway (2019).

We’re sure her career is set to take off even more following her portrayal of Kitty Covey in XO, Kitty - we’ll keep this page with the latest on Anna Cathcart!

