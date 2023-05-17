XO Kitty’s Anna Cathcart: Age, Net Worth, Ethnicity & Previous Movie Roles

17 May 2023, 17:07

Watch the trailer for XO, Kitty

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s the lowdown on Anna Cathcart including her previous TV and movie roles, her age, net worth and ethnicity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anna Cathcart is the leading lady in Netflix’s new spin-off series XO, Kitty, but she has a few notable roles under her belt already.

The teenage actress first became a Netflix queen while portraying Lara-Jean Covey’s younger sister Kitty Covey in the To All The Boys movie trilogy, before landing her own spin-off which drops on the streaming platform on May 18.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Spinoff Series ‘XO, Kitty’ Finally Shares First Look & Release Date

But what other movie roles has she had? How old is Anna Cathcart and what is her net worth and ethnicity?

Here’s everything you need to know…

XO, Kitty drops on Netflix on May 18
XO, Kitty drops on Netflix on May 18. Picture: Netflix
Anna Cathcart plays Kitty Covey in XO, Kitty
Anna Cathcart plays Kitty Covey in XO, Kitty. Picture: Netflix

Who is Anna Cathcart? Her age & ethnicity

Despite landing her own spin-off series, Anna Cathcart is just 19 years old at the time of writing.

She was born on June 16, 2003, meaning she’ll turn 20 this summer.

The actress' nationality is Canadian but she has a mixed Chinese and Irish background.

What is Anna Cathcart’s net worth?

As of 2023, Anna’s net worth is said to be between $1 million - $5 million (£802,000-£4 million), according to a number of outlets online.

This can be attributed to her many TV and movie roles over the years, which we’re sure is set to only increase following her lead role in XO, Kitty.

Kitty Covey heads to South Korea in XO, Kitty
Kitty Covey heads to South Korea in XO, Kitty. Picture: Netflix
Anna Cathcart's ethnicity is Chinese and Irish
Anna Cathcart's ethnicity is Chinese and Irish. Picture: Alamy

How old is Kitty Covey meant to be in XO, Kitty?

According to Netflix, Kitty's character is meant to be 16 years old in XO, Kitty, as she heads off to school in South Korea.

We're reintroduced to the teenage version of Kitty in the new spin-off, which is meant to be set around four years after we last saw her in the third instalment of To All The Boys, where Lara-Jean heads off to university.

Who did Anna Cathcart play in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before?

Anna Cathcart played Katherine ‘Kitty’ Song-Covey in the To All The Boys movie series.

She is the youngest of the Covey sisters and is closest to the middle sister Lara-Jean (played by Lana Condor), who is the lead in the film.

Kitty is the one who famously sends out Lara-Jean’s letters in the first place, sparking romances with the boys in her life!

Anna Cathcart played Lara-Jean's younger sister Kitty in To All The Boys
Anna Cathcart played Lara-Jean's younger sister Kitty in To All The Boys. Picture: Netflix
XO, Kitty sees Kitty Covey head to the school her mum attended in South Korea
XO, Kitty sees Kitty Covey head to the school her mum attended in South Korea. Picture: Netflix

What movies and TV shows has Anna Cathcart been in?

Anna Cathcart famously played Dizzy Tremaine in Disney’s Descendants 2 (2017) and its sequel Descendants 3 (2019).

She also had a main role in the Odd Squad series as Agent Olympia (2016-2019), which she reprised for Odd Squad: The Movie (2016).

The young star has also previously starred in Zoe Valentine (2019) and Spring Breakaway (2019).

We’re sure her career is set to take off even more following her portrayal of Kitty Covey in XO, Kitty - we’ll keep this page with the latest on Anna Cathcart!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on XO, Kitty from the cast to the release date

XO, Kitty: All The Details So Far Including Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More

TV & Film

Beyoncé is launching a haircare line

All The Info On Beyoncé’s Haircare Brand

Who is Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend and more..

Get To Know Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest: From His Girlfriend To His Instagram & More

Happy International Women's Day

Women Who Have Built Empires: Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande & More

Features

Zendaya never ceases to amaze with her red carpet looks

13 Of Zendaya's Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

Features

OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star