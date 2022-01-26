Who Won Too Hot To Handle Season 2?

By Capital FM

Too Hot To Handle series 2 saw the likes of Cam Holmes, Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony, Melinda Melrose and more join together in the retreat - but who won?

Too Hot To Handle season 3 only dropped last week and fans are already rewatching season 2 to get their fix of the Netflix show.

The second series dropped last summer and saw contestants such as Cam Holmes, Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony, Melinda Melrose and more endure Lana’s strict rules in order to form deeper, meaningful connections.

But who ended up winning the second series of Too Hot To Handle?

Here’s the full lowdown, in case you forgot…

*Warning - spoilers ahead!*

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2? Picture: Netflix

The winner walked away with $55,000 of the prize fund in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Although a few of the contestants made it to the final, Marvin Anthony won the cash prize, meaning he took home $55,000.

The prize fund started at $100,000 but went all the way down to $30,000 after a lot of rule breaks.

However, Melinda and Marvin ended up earning some money back after they redeemed themselves with Lana by spending a night in the private suite without any rule breaks.

Marvin Anthony won Too Hot To Handle season 2. Picture: Netflix

Marvin and Melinda became official in Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Marvin became the first solo winner of Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Marvin beat out Cam Holmes, Carly Lawrence and Chase DeMoor for the cash prize after proving that he evolved from a ladies man to a committed boyfriend after making it official with Melinda.

He won after a majority vote from the season 2 cast.

Too Hot To Handle season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.

