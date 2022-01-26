Who Won Too Hot To Handle Season 2?

26 January 2022, 15:53

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Too Hot To Handle series 2 saw the likes of Cam Holmes, Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony, Melinda Melrose and more join together in the retreat - but who won?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Too Hot To Handle season 3 only dropped last week and fans are already rewatching season 2 to get their fix of the Netflix show.

The second series dropped last summer and saw contestants such as Cam Holmes, Emily Miller, Marvin Anthony, Melinda Melrose and more endure Lana’s strict rules in order to form deeper, meaningful connections.

Every Rule Break From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 & How Much They Cost

But who ended up winning the second series of Too Hot To Handle?

Here’s the full lowdown, in case you forgot…

*Warning - spoilers ahead!*

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2?
Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2? Picture: Netflix
The winner walked away with $55,000 of the prize fund in season 2
The winner walked away with $55,000 of the prize fund in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Who won Too Hot To Handle season 2?

Although a few of the contestants made it to the final, Marvin Anthony won the cash prize, meaning he took home $55,000.

The prize fund started at $100,000 but went all the way down to $30,000 after a lot of rule breaks.

However, Melinda and Marvin ended up earning some money back after they redeemed themselves with Lana by spending a night in the private suite without any rule breaks.

Marvin Anthony won Too Hot To Handle season 2
Marvin Anthony won Too Hot To Handle season 2. Picture: Netflix
Marvin and Melinda became official in Too Hot To Handle
Marvin and Melinda became official in Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix
Marvin became the first solo winner of Too Hot To Handle
Marvin became the first solo winner of Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Marvin beat out Cam Holmes, Carly Lawrence and Chase DeMoor for the cash prize after proving that he evolved from a ladies man to a committed boyfriend after making it official with Melinda.

He won after a majority vote from the season 2 cast.

Too Hot To Handle season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's full relationship timeline

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury's Relationship Timeline: Inside The Love Island Couple’s Journey

Love Island

Euphoria series 2 has a soundtrack full of bops

All The Songs On Euphoria Series 2 Soundtrack

Who is Jade Thirlwall's boyfriend Jordan Stephens?

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens' Relationship

Little Mix

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Halsey has teased her music comeback 5 months after dropping her latest album

Halsey Teases Comeback As She Announces She’s Ready For ‘Summer Domination’

Sydney Sweeney speaks about feeling comfortable during Euphoria nude scenes

Sydney Sweeney Only Does Nude 'Euphoria' Scenes When She Wants To

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star