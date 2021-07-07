Does Marvin Anthony From Too Hot To Handle Have Kids? How The Rumours Started

7 July 2021, 11:41

Why some Too Hot To Handle fans think Marvin Anthony has children
Why some Too Hot To Handle fans think Marvin Anthony has children
Too Hot To Handle fans have been wondering if Marvin Anthony has any kids - here's how the rumours started.

We've all been binge-watching Too Hot To Handle series 2 and it has well and truly given fans some serious entertainment.

*Warning - spoilers ahead!*

Those who have been watching the show will know that two of the biggest personalities at the retreat are former couple Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony.

If you’ve been keeping up with all that’s going on, you’ll know that the pair split after leaving the retreat, following a fight they had just before reuniting with each other in the outside world.

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Melrose Moves On From Marvin Anthony With Peter Vigilante

Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony were one of the fan-favourite Too Hot To Handle couples
Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony were one of the fan-favourite Too Hot To Handle couples. Picture: Netflix

They opened up about their split earlier this week on Instagram Live, and now a rumour has been circulating on social media that Marvin may have ended a different relationship just before joining THTH.

Speculation that he has children has also made its way online, but just how did these rumours come about and are they true?

Here’s the low-down…

Rumours have been circulating that Marvin Anthony has children
Rumours have been circulating that Marvin Anthony has children

Does Marvin from Too Hot To Handle have kids?

Let’s begin with where the rumours started - according to this Reddit thread, Marvin was said to be involved with his former co-star, Neverly Paris, from the French TV series Les Princes de L'amour.

The thread claims they broke up just before he headed into the THTH retreat, but neither of the former flames have addressed this.

However, the rumour about Marvin having kids doesn’t appear to have come from a clear source either, with a series of tweets claiming he has 'four children from four previous relationships'.

Marvin Anthony previously enjoyed a romance with Neverly Paris
Marvin Anthony previously enjoyed a romance with Neverly Paris. Picture: @neverlyparis/Instagram

Some Twitter users have also weighed in on the rumours and claimed they’re false.

At this point, we’ll have to assume the same as Marvin himself is yet to confirm or deny the speculation.

Meanwhile, Melinda recently shocked fans after announcing she has moved on from Marvin with their former THTH co-star Peter Vigilante.

Marvin commented on the pictures, so it seems there's no bad blood between the exes!

