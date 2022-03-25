Who Plays Lady Featherington In Bridgerton? Actress Polly Walker, Her Husband & Previous Roles Revealed

25 March 2022, 15:56

Polly Walker plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton - here's everything you need to know about the Netflix actress
Polly Walker plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton - here's everything you need to know about the Netflix actress. Picture: Netflix/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Polly Walker is the actress who plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton - but what else has she been in? Here’s why she may look familiar and the lowdown on the actress' family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton season 2 is finally back and Polly Walker is one of the iconic stars reprising her role in the Netflix period drama.

The new series of the show focuses on Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a wife, sparking a romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Where Is Bridgerton Season 2 Filmed? Locations Revealed

Although the hunky Duke of Hastings won’t be returning for the second season, some huge roles have been reprised including the matriarch of the Featherington family; Lady Portia Featherington.

However, Bridgerton aside, you may recognise the actress, who plays the key role, from elsewhere.

Here’s the lowdown on Polly Walker and her other TV and film roles as well as her famous husband…

Polly Walker plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton
Polly Walker plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix
Lady Portia Featherington is the matriarch of the Featherington family in Bridgerton
Lady Portia Featherington is the matriarch of the Featherington family in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Who is Polly Walker?

Polly Walker, 55, famously plays Lady Portia Featherington in Bridgerton.

She previously revealed that the show's team made her look so in character, that she’s barely recognised in the real world by fans!

Polly told Glamour: “They have created this character that looks nothing like me and so I can go to Tescos and not get recognised.

“I dress in black, nothing like my character’s choice of clothing but we do share some things in common; family, loyalty and bravery. In the new season, there is a lot you will see Lady Featherington has to be brave about. She is a survivor.”

Polly Walker stars as Lady Featherington in Bridgerton season 2
Polly Walker stars as Lady Featherington in Bridgerton season 2. Picture: Netflix

Who is Polly Walker's husband?

Polly is married to fellow actor Laurence Penry-Jones.

Her husband Laurence is best known for his roles in Waking the Dead and Doctors.

Polly has two children from a previous relationship; a 29-year-old son called Giorgio, and a 22-year-old daughter named Delilah.

Polly Walker is married to actor Laurence Penry-Jones
Polly Walker is married to actor Laurence Penry-Jones. Picture: Alamy

What other TV shows and films has Polly Walker been in?

The British actress had her first film role in 1990 for TV movie Lorna Doone.

However, her big-screen debut came as Cecila in 1991 movie, Journey of Honour.

Polly has also gone on to star in a number of titles including The Gambler, Savage Messiah, Enchanted April, Patriot Games and her latest; 2012’s John Carter.

She even starred as Francesca in Prisoners’ Wives as well as Gill Biggeloe in Line of Duty.

The talented actress is also a Golden Globe nominee!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Fans have spotted a Bridgerton and Derry Girls link

Nicola Coughlan's Character In Bridgerton Has A Link To Derry Girls

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been seen on another adorable date

Zendaya And Tom Holland Spotted On Family Coffee Date With Dog

Harry Styles fans are celebrating his 11th anniversary of his X Factor audition.

Harry Styles Fans Celebrate 11 Years Since His Iconic X Factor Audition That Led To One Direction
Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction

Harry Styles Net Worth: One Direction Singer's Impressive Earnings Revealed

Harry Styles

The tattoo parlour trip made its way to TikTok...

Olivia Rodrigo & Charli D'Amelio Got Matching Tattoos

Love Island fans are concerned as Chloe and Toby are facing split rumours

Love Island’s Chloe And Toby Are Facing Split Rumours

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star