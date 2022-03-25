Who Plays Lady Featherington In Bridgerton? Actress Polly Walker, Her Husband & Previous Roles Revealed

Polly Walker plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton - here's everything you need to know about the Netflix actress. Picture: Netflix/Alamy

Polly Walker is the actress who plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton - but what else has she been in? Here’s why she may look familiar and the lowdown on the actress' family.

Bridgerton season 2 is finally back and Polly Walker is one of the iconic stars reprising her role in the Netflix period drama.

The new series of the show focuses on Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find a wife, sparking a romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Although the hunky Duke of Hastings won’t be returning for the second season, some huge roles have been reprised including the matriarch of the Featherington family; Lady Portia Featherington.

However, Bridgerton aside, you may recognise the actress, who plays the key role, from elsewhere.

Here’s the lowdown on Polly Walker and her other TV and film roles as well as her famous husband…

Polly Walker plays Lady Featherington in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Lady Portia Featherington is the matriarch of the Featherington family in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Who is Polly Walker?

Polly Walker, 55, famously plays Lady Portia Featherington in Bridgerton.

She previously revealed that the show's team made her look so in character, that she’s barely recognised in the real world by fans!

Polly told Glamour: “They have created this character that looks nothing like me and so I can go to Tescos and not get recognised.

“I dress in black, nothing like my character’s choice of clothing but we do share some things in common; family, loyalty and bravery. In the new season, there is a lot you will see Lady Featherington has to be brave about. She is a survivor.”

Polly Walker stars as Lady Featherington in Bridgerton season 2. Picture: Netflix

Who is Polly Walker's husband?

Polly is married to fellow actor Laurence Penry-Jones.

Her husband Laurence is best known for his roles in Waking the Dead and Doctors.

Polly has two children from a previous relationship; a 29-year-old son called Giorgio, and a 22-year-old daughter named Delilah.

Polly Walker is married to actor Laurence Penry-Jones. Picture: Alamy

What other TV shows and films has Polly Walker been in?

The British actress had her first film role in 1990 for TV movie Lorna Doone.

However, her big-screen debut came as Cecila in 1991 movie, Journey of Honour.

Polly has also gone on to star in a number of titles including The Gambler, Savage Messiah, Enchanted April, Patriot Games and her latest; 2012’s John Carter.

She even starred as Francesca in Prisoners’ Wives as well as Gill Biggeloe in Line of Duty.

The talented actress is also a Golden Globe nominee!

