Where Is Bridgerton Season 2 Filmed? Locations Revealed

Here's everything you need to know about the filming locations for Bridgerton season 2. Picture: Netflix

Wondering where the fancy and idyllic filming locations in Bridgerton season 2 are located? Here’s what you need to know about where the Netflix series was filmed.

Bridgerton season 2 has finally dropped on Netflix after a highly-anticipated wait and one thing that has got us all talking is exactly where they filmed it.

While fan-favourite Duke of Hastings won’t be returning for season 2, Jonathan Bailey will be captivating the attention of the period drama’s audience as his character Anthony Bridgerton sets out to find a wife - with his eyes on Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

On top of the gripping storyline as well as the to-die-for ball gowns, fans are always curious as to where Bridgerton is filmed as they look to see if they can recognise any of locations.

Here are all the places and settings where they filmed the hit show:

Bridgerton season 2 was filmed in a number of recognisable locations. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton 2 season worked across numerous filming locations. Picture: Netflix

Where is Bridgerton season 2 filmed?

While Bridgerton is set in London, most of the filming is actually shot outside of the capital.

Bath is one of the primary filming locations as naturally, the city boasts a lot of historic and idyllic scenery than modern-day London.

The home of the Featheringtons is actually No.1 Royal Crescent, which has also been used in many productions over the years including 2008’s The Duchess - but when it isn’t used for filming, it is a museum dedicated to all things from that period.

The Bridgerton family home is actually Ranger’s House; a Georgian mansion opposite Greenwich Park.

Most of Bridgerton's filming locations are in Bath. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton was shot in many Georgian properties too to reflect the period drama. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, actual Henry VIII’s home, Hampton Court Palace, was used for exterior shots of Queen Charlotte’s home, while the interior was shot in Lancaster House in Westminster.

The extravagant parties shot in the Netflix series were filmed at Bath’s Assembly Rooms, while the Modiste dress shop scenes were shot at Abbey Green in Bath.

Other filming locations include Wilton House in Salisbury and Windsor Great Park - although, of course, around half of the filming took place at a purpose-built studio in Uxbridge.

