How Many Episodes Are There In Bridgerton Season 2?

25 March 2022, 07:40

How many episodes are in Bridgerton season 2?
How many episodes are in Bridgerton season 2?
Bridgerton is back with season 2 - but how many episodes are there in the second Netflix series and how long will it be?

Bridgerton season 2 has finally dropped on Netflix after what feels like forever - but just how long are we going to be treated to the developing relationship of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma?

The new series focuses on the love interest of Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) - the brother of Daphne Bridgerton (played by Phoebe Dynevor) - replacing the fan-favourite focus of season one, the Duke of Hastings.

We’ll see Daphne’s older brother on his quest to find a suitable wife with Kate - played by Simone Ashley.

But exactly how many episodes are there in season two and how long is the new series overall?

Here’s the lowdown as you begin to binge-watch season 2…

The Sharma family in Bridgerton 2
Bridgerton season 2 is bringing us a whole new collection of episodes to binge watch.

How many episodes are in Bridgerton season 2?

Just like season one of the hit series, Bridgerton season 2 will contain eight whole episodes for you to feast your eyes on.

Each episode will be around an hour or so in length - although to be honest, that's not quite long enough if you ask us.

Below is a round-up of the titles of all eight episodes, so only scroll if you want to work out some clues about what’s to come…

Bridgerton season 2 has eight episodes
Bridgerton season 2 has a total of eight episodes .
Bridgerton season 2 has finally dropped on Netflix
Bridgerton season 2 has finally dropped on Netflix.

What are the name of the Bridgerton season 2 episodes?

If you want some cheeky little spoilers and clues as to what's coming up in Bridgerton 2 then check out the names of all the episodes coming your way:

  • Episode 1: “Capital R Rake”
  • Episode 2: “Off to the Races”
  • Episode 3: “A Bee in Your Bonnet”
  • Episode 4: “Victory”
  • Episode 5: “An Unthinkable Fate”
  • Episode 6: “The Choice”
  • Episode 7: “Harmony”
  • Episode 8: “The Viscount Who Loved Me”

Bridgerton season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

