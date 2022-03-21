Fans Are All Wondering The Same Thing About Bridgerton's Second Season

21 March 2022, 18:09

Bridgerton fans are all asking the same thing...
Bridgerton fans are all asking the same thing... Picture: Netflix
Fans all want to know the same thing about Bridgerton's upcoming season – will the new episodes be just as steamy as the first series?

Bridgerton's second season is nearly here and fans are already theorising on what we can expect from the hotly-anticipated new episodes.

The Regency-era drama first dropped back in December 2020, setting all our hearts racing with its unexpectedly steamy scenes!

Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey Reveals 'Pressure To Hide Sexuality'

However, the follow up to the Netflix mega-hit is reportedly set to be less racy than audiences are used to…

Series two will drop later this week on March 25, with fans all desperate to see Jonathan Bailey take centre stage as the next central Bridgerton character.

Bridgerton's second season arrives on March 25
Bridgerton's second season arrives on March 25. Picture: Netflix

Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset’s love story, portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, was the core theme to season one – fans couldn’t get enough of the saucy scenes between the Duke and Duchess.

The next batch of episodes will be dedicated to the character of Anthony Bridgerton – portrayed by the aforementioned Jonathan – and newcomer Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

An industry insider told the tabloids: “Devotees who loved the racy show’s first helping were probably hoping the follow-up would contain more sex, not less.”

Last week, Jonathan Bailey spoke about the bizarre prop used during intimate moments of the show – sparking speculation that the saucy nature of the show was to continue, however now it's being reported that the sex scenes may be limited.

Anthony Bridgerton is caught in a love triangle in season two
Anthony Bridgerton is caught in a love triangle in season two. Picture: Netflix

The source continued: “Most of the bedroom scenes were previously supplied by Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as her husband, the Duke of Hastings. But he doesn’t appear in series two and she is more of a background character.

The publication was told that scenes between the new central lovebirds of the show "never progresses beyond flirtation and a nearly kiss" – dashing fan dreams in the process.

The new season of Bridgerton will arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, so we'll let you be the judge!

