Who Is Maisie Smith’s Boyfriend?

15 October 2020, 13:41

Maisie Smith is gearing up for the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The TikTok star, who recently received a ‘rude’ message from HRVY about her dancing skills, has been linked to her Eastenders co-star Zack Morris in the past.

Who is Maisie Smith dating? Has she got a boyfriend?
But is she her boyfriend? Let’s take a look…

Who is Maisie Smith’s boyfriend?

Maisie Smith doesn’t have a boyfriend right now and is currently single.

Earlier this year, rumours began swirling that she had struck up a romance with Zack Morris, after they were spotted leaving a showbiz party together.

A source told Daily Mail at the time: “They couldn’t resist showing their affections for each other, with Maisie tickling the back of Zack’s neck as the left the party.

“Romance blossomed as their characters grew closer, which only adds to their chemistry on-screen.”

“They’re adorable together and the rest of the cast think it’s really sweet they’ve connected in this way.”

However, Maisie put an end to the tumours, insisting the pair are ‘nothing but mates’.

She told the publications: “I film most of my scenes with Zack, naturally we’ve built a great friendship. [We’re] nothing but mates.”

Some fans are hoping she could strike up a romance with her Strictly co-star, HRVY, but we're sure she'll keep her eyes on the real prize!

