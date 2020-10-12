Strictly Come Dancing Romance? HRVY And Maisie Smith Continue Flirty Relationship

12 October 2020, 11:10 | Updated: 12 October 2020, 11:15

HRVY and Strictly rival Maisie Smith have a competitive relationship
HRVY and Strictly rival Maisie Smith have a competitive relationship. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing stars HRVY and Maisie Smith are at the centre of romance rumours before the series has even begun.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 kicks off in a matter of days and there’s already speculation about a romance between contestants HRVY, real name Harvey Leigh Cantwell, and Maisie Smith.

HRVY, who recently overcame coronavirus, continues to joke about his rivalry with Maisie but their bantering relationship has only fuelled rumours they could end up dating.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Line-Up: Meet This Year's Celebrity Contestants

In a recent chat with the tabloids HRVY called the EastEnders actress ‘lovely’ and a ‘great girl’, insisting they’re rivals in the competition already.

Maisie Smith is among the more experienced Strictly dancers
Maisie Smith is among the more experienced Strictly dancers. Picture: PA

But are HRVY and Maisie dating?

So far it seems the duo have a flirty relationship, with HRVY saying Maisie ‘looks good’.

He said about his Strictly experience so far: "Everyone was so lovely, so super chatty. I’ve only met a couple of people in passing obviously social distancing is two metres apart.

"I’ve met Maisie, she’s lovely. She’s out there. Great girl. I’ve spoken to Bill on Zoom. Everyone’s been really kind.”

HRVY said Maisie Smith 'looks good'
HRVY said Maisie Smith 'looks good'. Picture: PA

The singer also opened up about their rivalry, adding: "I had a conversation with her about this. I saw that she won one of the competitions. She looks very good. She’s definitely a competition of mine.

"I feel like me and her are going to have a little rivalry."

HRVY already admitted to sending Maisie ‘a rude message’ to disparage her after seeing her dance on Children in Need’s Strictly special – which she won.

He cheekily told her her performance was “very average.”

