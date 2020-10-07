Strictly’s HRVY Sent Maisie Smith ‘Rude Message’ After Watching Her Dance

HRVY and Maisie Smith will be competing against each other on Strictly 2020. Picture: instagram

Strictly’s HRVY sent Maisie Smith a ‘rude message’ after watching her dance.

HRVY is gearing up for the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2020, and he’s keen to wipe out his ‘competition,’ Eastenders actress Maisie Smith.

The ‘Mama’ singer, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has admitted he sent the TikTok star a ‘rude message’ to disparage her after watching her dance on a Children In Need Special.

HRVY sent Maisie a cheeky message to make sure she 'wasn't too big headed' about giving such a good performance. Picture: instagram

He cheekily told her that her performance was ‘very average’ to make sure she wasn’t feeling ‘too big headed’ about how ‘good’ she was.

He told Mirror: "I messaged Maisie saying 'I guess you’re my competition this year then?'

"Obviously everyone’s my competition but I saw her on the Children in Need special and she’s really good.

"I DM’d her and said it was very average just so she wasn’t too big headed about it!"

HRVY is currently isolating at home ahead of the show’s launch after contracting COVID-19.

He recently took to Instagram to update fans on his conditions, saying: "Hi guys, so, I wasn't going to say anything, because I didn't want to worry anybody, or be dramatic.

"But, now the story's out there, I have Coronavirus, I've tested positive, all is fine, I'm isolating.

"I have no symptoms, luckily, so, I'm just chilling, I'm bored, I've been making a million TikToks if you haven't seen them already.

"But it just proves us youngsters we can get it and not even realise.

"So, for now, stay safe, I'm fine, I'm chilling, but I'm going to be in this bedroom for the next ten days or two weeks, I'm not sure- but I'm gonna' be here for a while!

"I guess I'll see you guys on the other side."

